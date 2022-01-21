Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the injury status of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

The 28 year old injured his ankle shortly after scoring Liverpool's second goal against Brentford last weekend and hobbled off to be substituted.

He had not recovered sufficiently to take part in the Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Arsenal at The Emirates on Thursday but Pep Lijnders had given some hope the injury wasn't serious in the pre-match press conference.

After Liverpool qualified for the Carabao Cup final where they will take on Chelsea at the end of February, Klopp was carrying out his media duties ahead of the match at Selhurst Park on Sunday when he provided an update on Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp confirmed that the midfielder was outside running at the AXA Training Centre yesterday and therefore he could be in contention for the match at Crystal Palace.

Should he make the clash, it will be another much needed option for Klopp who will again be missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Divock Origi in attack, and Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita in midfield.

