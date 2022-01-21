ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 1 day ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the injury status of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DjwZ_0drvUE1G00
IMAGO / PA Images

The 28 year old injured his ankle shortly after scoring Liverpool's second goal against Brentford last weekend and hobbled off to be substituted.

He had not recovered sufficiently to take part in the Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Arsenal at The Emirates on Thursday but Pep Lijnders had given some hope the injury wasn't serious in the pre-match press conference.

After Liverpool qualified for the Carabao Cup final where they will take on Chelsea at the end of February, Klopp was carrying out his media duties ahead of the match at Selhurst Park on Sunday when he provided an update on Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp confirmed that the midfielder was outside running at the AXA Training Centre yesterday and therefore he could be in contention for the match at Crystal Palace.

Should he make the clash, it will be another much needed option for Klopp who will again be missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Divock Origi in attack, and Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita in midfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Man of the Match: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Diogo Jota? Trent Alexander-Arnold?
  • Kaide Gordon: Just How Good Can The Liverpool Youngster Be?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Having battled well to hold on to a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg, Arsenal will hope home comforts give them a boost against Liverpool.The Emirates Stadium hosts the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final that remains evenly poised.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legArsenal’s clash with Tottenham was postponed on Sunday with Mikel Arteta unable to field a side due to injuries, suspensions and other absentees, despite reports suggesting Arsenal have only a single positive Covid case.With an inconsistent Chelsea waiting in the final,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Goalkeeper Stance For Carabao Cup Final - Alisson Or Kelleher?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his current thinking as to who will play in goal when his team take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February. Caoimhin Kelleher has played all games in the competition other than the first leg of the semi final against Arsenal when Alisson was in need of game time after his Covid-19 isolation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Crystal Palace V#Arsenal At The Emirates
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with ten-man Arsenal clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.Mikel Arteta’s side have since seen their Premier League encounter with Tottenham postponed due to a depleted squad, but are seemingly ready for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legWith Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp will hope an alternative forward-line can build on a dominant showing against Brentford.Chelsea are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Team news

Jordan Ayew is available for Crystal Palace this weekend after returning from international duty with Ghana. Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate are still involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, while James McArthur and James Tomkins remain out. Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could recover in time from the ankle problem he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Diogo Jota brace fires Liverpool past Arsenal and into Carabao Cup final to face Chelsea

A match that finally took place, but there was no actual contest. Arsenal, it could be argued, still didn’t really play.Liverpool reached a fifth cup final of Jurgen Klopp’s time, and the first in this competition in six years, by comfortably beating Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg. This one wasn’t about false positives but false advertising. It just wasn’t the game that was billed, and certainly didn’t live up the enjoyable chaos that the competition’s semi-finals often offer.Arteta’s side clearly have so much promise but also some way to go, as they lost another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Lead Race For Denis Zakaria Alongside Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United Move Unlikely

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are frontrunners to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria in January according to a report. The 25 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and his club, Borussia Monchengladbach, have a decision to make as to whether they cash in on him in January or lose him for free in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
732
Followers
3K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy