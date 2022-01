I’m not sure I would have been able to earn my college degree if not for Warner University and the EASE voucher that helped me pay tuition. I wasn’t the best student in high school. I focused on my baseball career, and I was good at that. Warner University recruited me to continue my baseball career as the pitcher on their team. When I learned of their small class sizes and focus on helping students, I was convinced it was the right place for me.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO