An analyst for US-based investment management firm Invesco predicts that Bitcoin’s price could fall below $30,000 before the end of the year. According to a report by Business Insider, strategist Paul Jackson warned in a recent note that Bitcoin had a roughly 30% chance of plunging in value to below $30K. Jackson compared the unbridled bullishness of the crypto markets and investment landscape to the period just before the Great Depression.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO