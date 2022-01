This is the last hurrah for an era of Kansas City Chiefs football: the Mahomes rookie contract years. An ending of the era does not mean names like Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill will not be on the team but over the next year or two, the Chiefs will be in something of a transitory period. It's one that could shake up the team a fair bit. Some of the major moves that won the Chiefs a Super Bowl two years ago and produced two Super Bowl appearances overall could be gone soon.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO