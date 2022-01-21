Should Indianapolis Colts re-sign free agents like T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Mo Alie-Cox?

Frank Reich wanted Carson Wentz. Frank Reich pleaded for Chris Ballard to call the Philadelphia Eagles and pull the trigger on a trade for him. He got his wish and Wentz, while not bad, didn’t help get the Colts to the next level. They actually regressed. Now, the off-season questions loom as to whether or not the Colts should roll with Wentz into 2022 or cut bait and venture into the off-season without a starting quarterback on the roster and take some swings in either free agency, trade market or draft. Reich wanted Wentz but if it doesn’t work out with him does that mean Reich is also on the way out? Long-time ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio joined Wednesday’s edition of Kevin & Query and did not believe that to be the case. He did not, despite the fact that Wentz is Reich’s guy and the team has had a carousel of quarterbacks since Andrew Luck retired.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO