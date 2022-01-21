Amazon Announces Plans to Open First Department Store this Year

Ellen

Do you love Amazon? If you are anything like me and find yourself scrolling through the Amazon app at all hours of the day and night then you may just love this news.

Amazon is set to open its first department store later this year.

This is not a drill! It is actually happening.

The first store is set to open up in Glendale, California, and will be called Amazon Style.

The store will be located inside of a mall next to Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, J. Crew, and H&M. Many stores have taken a hit over the last few years, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but this news may just give those stores a little bit of hope for the future.

As many people start to get back into a somewhat normal lifestyle, department stores are starting to see a rise in profits from 2021.

“People are absolutely returning and shopping in department stores,” John Idol, the chief executive of the Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd. told analysts on a conference call last month.

Amazon has tried to open up stores in the past and hasn’t really seen much success from it but this time may be different. In the past Amazon has opened “specialty stores” like book stores and convenience stores but Amazon Style will have a little bit of everything, just like the app. One thing that people are excited about is that they will have clothing in the store so people can actually try things on and see how they fit without having to hope for the best then return the items if they don't work out.

“You’ll find everything from the $10 basic to the designer jeans to the $400 timeless piece,” Simoina Vasen, managing director of Amazon Style, told CNBC. “We want to meet every budget and every price point.”

Amazon Style will incorporate a lot of technology in the store. Shoppers can expect to use QR codes and touch screens when they visit the Amazon Style stores.

Rumor has it that the first few stores will be located in California and Ohio.

