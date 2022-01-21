ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The 15 Best New Mystery Books of 2022

By Emily Martin
bookriot.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMystery novel lovers, are you looking for something to look forward to in 2022? Check out these 15 new mystery titles coming out this year. 2022 is really nailing it when it comes to mystery novels, and these are some of the absolute best of the year. Some of the books...

bookriot.com

bookriot.com

10 of Libro.fm’s Most Preordered Audiobooks of Winter 2022

I always love looking ahead to see what are some of Libro.fm’s most preordered audiobooks of the season. Libro.fm is a great way to buy digital audiobooks AND support your local indie bookstore at the same time! They carry the latest and greatest audiobook selection, so whatever kind of story you’re in the mood for, they’ve got you covered.
TV & VIDEOS
bookriot.com

Episode 101 2022 Nonfiction Preview

Subscribe Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher RSS. This week Alice and Kim talk about nonfiction highlights for 2022. Follow For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton and Kim Ukura. Nonfiction We’re Looking...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WYTV.com

Best books in Spanish for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re looking to introduce a second language to a child, or you’re buying books for a Spanish-speaking loved one, the selection of books in Spanish for kids has increased exponentially in the last few years. It’s grown to include picture books, early readers and chapter books for all skill levels and language ability. If you’re looking for a heart-warming, visually stunning kids’ book in Spanish, “Hija” by Ariel Andrés Almada and illustrated by Sonja Wimmer, is a great choice.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

22 Great New Books To Read in 2022

Happy new year, fellow book lovers! I have one word for you to start off 2022 and that is “BOOKS!” What else would it be?! We all know that’s why we’re here. There are so many ups and downs in our lives. But one steady constant is the unending source of amazing new books released each year! And a new year means keeping a new reading spreadsheet (or journal or tracker or…) There’s nothing like starting a fresh account of your reading on January 1! And to help you find things to read that you’ll love, here’s a preview of 22 exciting new books to add to your 2022 reading list!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

11 Most Anticipated New Adult Romance Reads for Spring 2022

I am a huge fan of reading a story that whisks you away, especially when it comes to romance. While I am a huge fan of young adult novels, I also have a soft spot when it comes to new adult romances. The stories they tell and the escapism that they provide make them extremely interesting to read for me, and I feel like they are the perfect pick for those who need a moment to read something that seems as sweet as cotton candy, or a warm cup of tea for the soul.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

8 of the Best Young Adult Books Adapted Into Comics

Young adult graphic novels, memoirs, and comics have exploded in recent years, with more and more original content published by Big Five publishers. This is exciting on multiple levels — new content is always welcome, new talent is being showcased, and stories that might not have otherwise had a wide platform are now sought after. One thing that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon is the adaptation of existing YA books. This is something that’s happened for a while, mainly with YA audience with huge built-in audiences (think Twilight, which was adapted into a manga, and The Mortal Instruments, which was adapted in a “graphic novel” series but the art is very reminiscent of manga), and it’s continued into recent years, even though there’s plenty of original graphic novels breaking into the market.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Rare Stolen Lord of the Rings Book Set Mysteriously Returned﻿

The Lord of the Rings book set was mysteriously brought back after the public called for its return!. It's a comeback that would rival the Return of the King. A set of rare Lord of the Rings books that had gone missing from a hospice charity shop has mysteriously been returned just 10 days after its disappearance. It is now believed that the thief realized their mistake after the public called for the novels' return.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Reading Pathways: Kate Zambreno

I first discovered Kate Zambreno when her second novel Green Girl was a contender in the 2012 Tournament of Books (it lost in the first round). Ever since, I have been reading her books with delight and pleasure, up to and including her most recent, To Write As If Already Dead, published in May, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

10 Books About Books for Serious Bibliophiles

Is there anything better than books about books? For the hardcore bibliophile, I can’t think of much. If there’s one thing bibliophiles love, it’s talking — and reading and learning — about books. It’s what we’re made for. And in these ten novels, books take center stage. We’re talking bookshops, dictionaries, libraries, book tours, and readers galore. These books are full of them. All ten of these books explore the power of literature and reading through a wide variety of styles and genres, from contemporary fiction to fantasy. It’s a reader’s dream come true.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Something’s Amiss: 12 of The Best Gothic YA Books

Whether you consider yourself a horror fan or not, chances are you’ve read or viewed something that falls under the horror umbrella: gothic literature. Defined as a writing style that employs atmosphere, dark and startling scenery and imagery, and even though it’s typically associated with horror, gothic literature often has a romantic undertone — or even overtone — to it as well. That romance can be among the main characters of the story or a romantic appreciation of the language and visual aspects of the story itself. Gothic YA books in recent years have really leaned into this marriage of horror and romance, with a whole host of variations on tropes including the haunted house, the unknown, and the sublime.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cityofroseburg.org

New year, new books

ROSEBURG – Roseburg Public Library Director Kris Wiley invites patrons to start the new year off by checking out what’s new at the library, where books and other materials are regularly added to the collection. To find the latest acquisitions, visit the online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com, click on...
ROSEBURG, OR
Kemmerer Gazette

Book review: ‘A New Day’

In his first children’s book, “A New Day,” Brad Meltzer and Caldecott Medal winner Dan Santat team up to share a powerful message of kindness and appreciation. Sunday, feeling very underappreciated, decides to quit. She no longer wants to give everyone else a free day to do whatever they want when she can’t do what she wants. The other days have no choice but to advertise for a replacement. But Sunday will be difficult to replace. Applicants must be relaxing, committed, and above all else, “Must be able to give people good dreams and get along with others!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

They’re Dead, Dead: 8 Kinds Of Murder Mystery Plots

Who robbed the bank? Who murdered the pastry chef? Who stole the car? Where did the lady in apartment B go and why can’t anyone find her? These are just some examples of what a mystery is in the crime genre: there is a crime and someone(s) are trying to solve at least a component(s) of that crime. The key is the book needs to focus on the mystery, whether it’s character focused or plot driven, cozy or bloodbath violent. There are way too many types of mystery plots in general, so I’ve focused on the murder mystery where, as you’ve correctly assumed, the crime is a murder. I’d say it’s probably the most popular kind of mystery. And beneath the murder mystery umbrella are various types of murder mystery plots which we’ll be taking a look at — sans spoilers, of course, I’m not a monster!
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the first installment of new books to start 2022. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts, “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods, “Dark Night” by Paige Shelton, “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury, “The Hunger of Crows” by Richard Chippone, “The Hunting” by Stephen Leather, “Invisible” by Danielle Steel, “The Last Protector” by Simon Gervais, “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge, “Life Flight” by Lynette Eason, “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica, “The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven” by Nathaniel Ian Miller, “Never” by Ken Follett, “No Way Back” by J.B. Turner, “Peril” by Bob Woodward, “The Replacement Wife” by Darby Kane, “The Russian” by Ben Coes, “Sleeping Bear” by Connor Sullivan, “The Sorority Murder” by Allison Brennan, “Strangers Game” by Colleen Coble, “Sunrise” by Susan May Warren and “Treacherous Beauty (Benedict Arnold’s Wife” Mark Jacob.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Mass Market Romance Is Still Important, Y’all.

When I first started reading romance novels, there was an easy way to guarantee that I was picking up a book that was going to have a Happily Ever AfterTM or HEA: pocket paperback size. Sure, even in the ’90s there might have been some romance or romance-adjacent novel that was being published in trade paperback, but most books either originated in mass market paperback or spent some time in hardcover before getting a large printing (and spending the rest of their publishing life) in the less expensive size.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Scene Stealers: 8 Great Books-To-Films in 2022

The last few years, Hollywood has been buying up the rights to books like WHOA, and it shows in 2022. There are so many book-to-film situations happening! This year, there are a ton of book adaptations making their way to screens big and small. Kenneth Branagh’s The Death on the Nile adaptation (which was put on hold because of the Armie Hammer scandal) is now moving ahead. Children’s classic Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is getting the cinematic treatment. We are getting not one but two new adaptations of Pinocchio. The series adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko will hopefully make its way to television this year, as will Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife, Naomi Alderman’s The Power, Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends, and prequels for Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. (And hopefully they’ll start work on the adaptation of Walter Mosley’s Easy Rawlins series. I am SO excited about that one.)
MOVIES

