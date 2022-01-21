Phase 3 Trial to Determine the Potential Superiority of Pembrolizumab/Lenvatinib vs Chemotherapy in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Pending results from the ENGOT-en9/LEAP-001 will determine whether the combination of pembrolizumab and lenvatinib prolongs survival more than chemotherapy in patients with endometrial cancer. The phase 3 trial ENGOT-en9/LEAP-001 [NCT03884101] is set to present results this year, after 24 months of enrollment, on the study of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus...www.targetedonc.com
