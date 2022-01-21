ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

MIDNIGHT REALM Recruits COGNIZANCE Guitarist For "Kings Will Crawl"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMidnight Realm has returned to the world with a melodic death metal masterpiece called "Kings Will Crawl," made all the better by a scorching guest guitar solo from...

metalinjection.net

metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Shares In-Studio Documentary From New Album Sessions

Machine Head is currently in the studio with producer Zack Ohren (Aborted, Machine Head, etc.) tracking their new album. The new album features drummer Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) and is due out sometime this year. In the meantime, you can check out the first episode of an in-studio documentary about the recording of the new record above.
MUSIC
metalinjection

KING BUFFALO Streams Three-Song Performance From Jam In The Van

King Buffalo is now streaming their three-song performance from their appearance on Jam In The Van. The set runs as follows and is available to stream on all streaming services. 0:17 "Silverfish" 3:51 "Hebitation" 8:23 "Eye of the Storm"
MUSIC
metalinjection

SYLOSIS Drops Performance Of "Leech" From Recent Livestream Show

Sylosis opened for Trivium's A Light Or A Distant Mirror livestream with a set of their own filmed at Lite Up Studios in Fareham, England back in 2020. Sylosis is now streaming their performance of "Leach" from the event, which you can check out above. If anything, it's a great excuse to listen to Sylosis and an affirmation that the band does indeed still bring it live.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: ASHES OF ARES Emperors And Fools

You likely know Matt Barlow as the one-time lead vocalist of Iced Earth, and whether you're a power metal fan or not, there's a strong likelihood you know of the band. Ashes Of Ares was created a few years by Barlow after he exited Iced Earth after 2008's The Crucible of Man: Something Wicked Part 2 along with bassist Freddie Vidales, who left after the 2011 Dystopia record.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Ex-FEAR FACTORY's BURTON BELL Compares His Vocal Style To Vocalizing "Like A Pastor Or Preacher"

Vocalist Burton C. Bell (Ascension Of The Watchers, ex-Fear Factory) is one of those vocalists who you can identify within seconds of hearing him. In a new livestream Q&A on the Ascension Of The Watchers Facebook page, Bell explained his approach to vocals as "vocalizing" in the style of "a pastor or a preacher" orating loudly and passionately. Bell also clarifies that he doesn't feel like his harsh vocals can really be classified as "screaming."
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch: Speed Painter Paints Ex-MEGADETH Drummer Nick Menza In Six Minutes

Check out Detroit-based speed painter Dave Santia doing a six-minute speed paint of the late and great Megadeth drummer Nick Menza. The final product is extremely well done and looks exactly like Menza!. Menza drummed for Megadeth between 1989 and 1998, and then again in 2004. Menza died from heart...
MUSIC
metalinjection

EVERY TIME I DIE Members Want To Carry On As A New Band

Every Time I Die announced their breakup on January 17 after having a public falling out with vocalist Keith Buckley throughout December. The issues began to show in the public eye on December 3 when vocalist Keith Buckley announced that he would be taking a mental health break from the band. Keith then clarified his original statement adding that since his sobriety, he felt ostracized from some members of the band, and called out his brother guitarist Jordan Buckley.
MUSIC
metalinjection

HATH Channel Skull Crushing Heaviness And Esoteric Darkness Into A Maddening Vortex On "Lithopaedic"

Hey there tech fiends, it’s that time of the week again. Next week I’ll have a sick premiere from Godless Truth (Transcending Obscurity Records) so be sure to catch that one. I’ve got a really cool premiere for you today from New Jersey natives Hath. You can scroll below and click play immediately on “Lithopaedic" or read on to learn more about the band. Hath – All That Was Promised is set for release on March 2nd through Willowtip Records.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

THE FERRYMEN Brings Forth Powerful Heavy Metal On One More River To Cross

The Ferrymen is the potently powerful heavy metal band featuring guitarist, songwriter, and producer Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear, Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall) vocalist Ronnie Romero (Lords of Black, Sunstorm, Rainbow), an drummer Mike Terrana (ex-Rage, ex-Axel Rudi Pell, etc.). The band is now streaming their new album One More River To Cross, whose runtime might as well be listened to on a the back of a galloping horse as you ride into the light. Granted you're probably not able to do that at the moment, but y'know – use your imagination.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

DEICIDE Parts Ways With Guitarist CHRIS CANNELLA

Deicide has announced the departure of guitarist Chris Cannella, who played with the band between 2019 and present day. Rpelacing Canella is Taylor Nordberg, whose name you might know from The Absence and Inhuman Condition. "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the Deicide family!" said the...
MUSIC
metalinjection

SHOCK WITHDRAWAL Grinds You Into Nothing With "Despair Ratio"

Shock Withdrawal is the new band featuring members of Maruta, Mos Generator, and Nitesoil that's going to completely kick your ass into next year. The band is introducing themselves to the world with their debut single "Despair Ratio" alongside an equally violent music video. "We filmed the video for 'Despair...
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Hammerfall Recruit King Diamond For 'Venerate Me'

Hammerfall have released a visualizer for their brand new single, "Venerate Me", which features a special guest appearance from legendary metal vocalist King Diamond. Guitarist Oscar Dronjak had this to say about the new song, "The second single is here, and I'm very, very proud of it! The music was written during the darkest, most uninspiring days of the pandemic and still came out as one of the strongest on the whole album. Joacim's fantastic lyric idea makes this track really stand out, and the special guest appearance towards the end really pushes it over the edge!"
MUSIC
metalinjection

SOM Streams Doomy, Poppy New Album The Shape Of Everything

Som will release their new album The Shape Of Everything on January 21, but why wait? Your speakers need to be destroyed and your ears infested with every earworm imaginable right this second! So go ahead and stream The Shape Of Everything below and get every single song stuck in your head. It's absolutely worth it.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

KING’S X Guitarist Ty Tabor To Release ‘Shades’ Solo Album In March!

Acclaimed King’s X guitarist, songwriter, and co-vocalist Ty Tabor has today announced his latest solo album, Shades, out on March 4th via Rat Pak Records. The upcoming 11th solo album features 10 brand new songs with 3 bonus tracks and follows the successful release of 2018’s Alien Beans. Shades is available for preorder in various configurations including CD, vinyl and digital download at the link here: https://smarturl.it/TyTabor.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MIDNIGHT Gets Szexy With New Single "Szex Witchery"

Midnight is back with a real down and dirty good time on their new song "Szex Witchery." If you're looking for an almost punk rock Motörhead-esque take on classic heavy metal, then you're really going to dig what Midnight has to offer. If not, then you simply dislike fun and I can't help you.
MUSIC
metalinjection

BLIND EQUATION Unleash A Frenzy Of Cybergrind On LIFE IS PAIN

It’s Monday and Mondays suck, so let’s grind it out with Blind Equation’s LIFE IS PAIN. Welcome back and welcome to 2022. Or if it is your first time here, hi, hopefully you stick around. We are already three weeks into the new year, and I so thoroughly lose track of time that I missed the last two weeks. But me missing a Monday is the least surprising thing ever. And as it goes with Januarys, I tend to be digging back into the ever-growing crate of music I want to share with you all. Blind Equation was something I wanted to spotlight last November. Not only that we closed out 2021 with cybergrind, so it seems only fitting to open it with more cybergrind.
VIDEO GAMES
metalinjection

ACID MAGUS Riffs Right Into Bliss On "Red Dawn"

South African doom unit Acid Magus is now streaming the new video for their single "Red Dawn" off the 2021 record Wyrd Syster. The video for "Red Dawn" was shot in an abandoned shooting range underneath guitarist Keenan Kinnear's in-laws' house in Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria. The video also features dresses tailored for the video by Nina Badenhorst.
MUSIC
metalinjection

HEART's ANN WILSON Releases Cover Of ALICE IN CHAINS' "Rooster"

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson performed her cover of "Rooster" by Alice In Chains at the Museum Of Pop Culture (MoPOP) Founders Award in December 2020. Wilson has now released a music video for the cover, which if anything is an excellent excuse to revisit this cover. Wilson's voice sounds incredible and leaves us all wanting even more!
MUSIC
metalinjection

CALIBAN Returns With Heavy New Single "Ascent Of The Blessed"

Caliban is back with a brand new single "Ascent Of The Blessed" and a new album called Dystopia due out later this year. "Ascent Of The Blessed" is a hooky, heavy metalcore jam that spans everything crushing breakdowns to quiet electronic interludes. The video for the song was directed by Daniel Prieß.
MUSIC

