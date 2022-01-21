MIDNIGHT REALM Recruits COGNIZANCE Guitarist For "Kings Will Crawl"

The Ferrymen is the potently powerful heavy metal band featuring guitarist, songwriter, and producer Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear, Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall) vocalist Ronnie Romero (Lords of Black, Sunstorm, Rainbow), an drummer Mike Terrana (ex-Rage, ex-Axel Rudi Pell, etc.). The band is now streaming their new album One More River To Cross, whose runtime might as well be listened to on a the back of a galloping horse as you ride into the light. Granted you're probably not able to do that at the moment, but y'know – use your imagination.
Comments / 0