MIDNIGHT REALM Recruits COGNIZANCE Guitarist For "Kings Will Crawl"

It’s Monday and Mondays suck, so let’s grind it out with Blind Equation’s LIFE IS PAIN. Welcome back and welcome to 2022. Or if it is your first time here, hi, hopefully you stick around. We are already three weeks into the new year, and I so thoroughly lose track of time that I missed the last two weeks. But me missing a Monday is the least surprising thing ever. And as it goes with Januarys, I tend to be digging back into the ever-growing crate of music I want to share with you all. Blind Equation was something I wanted to spotlight last November. Not only that we closed out 2021 with cybergrind, so it seems only fitting to open it with more cybergrind.

