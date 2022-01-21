Women's Basketball v. Ole Miss

OLE MISS (15-2, 3-1 SEC) at TEXAS A&M (11-6, 1-4 SEC) Tonight, 7 p.m. CT, Reed Arena, Bryan-College Station, Texas. In the final season under legendary head coach Gary Blair, the Aggies began the season with eight straight wins and rose to as high as No. 17 from the AP poll, to finish with a record of 10-2 through non-conference play. A&M began SEC play on a four game slide, until picking up its first win of conference play against Auburn this last Sunday. The Aggies pace the SEC from beyond the arc, leading the conference as a team and ranking third in the nation shooting the ball at a 40.5 percent clip. Destiny Pitts leads this charge, averaging 2.3 triples per game.
Comments / 0