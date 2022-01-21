ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Basketball v. Ole Miss

By Photos by Ishika Samant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aggie's Women's Basketball Team stood a loss against the Ole Miss Rebels 80-63. Early...

Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Battalion Texas AM

GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Kentucky

The Aggie men's basketball game against Kentucky gathered a record-breaking 14,036 fans into Reed Arena for what was certainly the loudest game in Reed Arena this season. The Aggies led the Wildcats for a majority of the first half before losing it midway through the second half. Ultimately, the Aggies fell 64-58 to the Wildcats, their first loss to another SEC team. The Aggies will return to Reed Arena on Jan. 29 at 7:30pm.
BASKETBALL
Basketball
Sports
Battalion Texas AM

No. 19 A&M men’s tennis beats Arizona State 5-2

In spite of an early Sun Devil rally in the singles, Texas A&M held on to secure a win and made a strong showing for its impending Intercollegiate Tennis Association, or ITA, kickoff. The doubles matches began with freshman Giulio Perego and sophomore Raphael Perot gaining the first point, giving...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Ole Miss women whip Texas A&M in College Station

Ole Miss wasted not much than a first half Thursday night in College Station before whipping Texas A&M 80-63. The win improved the Rebels to 16-2 overall and to 4-1 inside the SEC. Texas A&M fell to 11-7 and to 1-5 inside the conference. Five different Rebels scored in double...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Key West Citizen

Arizona Wildcats place walk-on WR Dorian Singer on scholarship

After ranking third on the team in receiving yards as a walk-on his freshman season, Arizona Wildcats wideout Dorian Singer was awarded a full scholarship by the program this week. In a video posted to the team's social media accounts, Singer was presented a four-year scholarship by UA football coach Jedd Fisch during a team meeting, receiving a loud ovation from his teammates. Congratulations to @Dorian_Singer1 on receiving a full...
NFL
The Clarion Ledger

Mississippi State finds redemption against Ole Miss basketball, pulling away in second half

STARKVILLE — The timeout needed to come. The steady stream of Mississippi State scoring had turned Saturday’s matchup against Ole Miss from close to comfortable, and Rebels coach Kermit Davis had to try to quell the torrent. But the noise that rose from that whistle only heightened Davis’ problems, with the Rebels  heading for a fourth straight defeat — and this one to their  in-state rival. The Bulldogs had embarked on a 15-point scoring run to pull...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tonight's Tale of the Tape | The Ole Miss Women at Texas A&M

OLE MISS (15-2, 3-1 SEC) at TEXAS A&M (11-6, 1-4 SEC) Tonight, 7 p.m. CT, Reed Arena, Bryan-College Station, Texas. In the final season under legendary head coach Gary Blair, the Aggies began the season with eight straight wins and rose to as high as No. 17 from the AP poll, to finish with a record of 10-2 through non-conference play. A&M began SEC play on a four game slide, until picking up its first win of conference play against Auburn this last Sunday. The Aggies pace the SEC from beyond the arc, leading the conference as a team and ranking third in the nation shooting the ball at a 40.5 percent clip. Destiny Pitts leads this charge, averaging 2.3 triples per game.
TEXAS STATE

