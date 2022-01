When iOS 15 first arrived, it did so as an optional upgrade. The decision has been reversed, with users now encouraged to upgrade from iOS 14, Macrumors reported. Until recently, users on the older operating system were receiving security and other updates. However, this appears to have ended with the arrival of iOS 15.2. This includes the update to iOS 14.8.1, originally released in October 2020, no longer being available. Only iOS 15.2.1, released Wednesday, is now offered.

