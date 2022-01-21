ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variable rate mortgages in Canada – what will happen in 2022?

By Ephraim Vecina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian variable mortgage rates will likely see a major increase in 2022, according to projections by BMO. “On the variable side, 100 basis points or more of BoC tightening is in the cards over the course of this year,” said Robert Kavcic, economist at BMO. “For housing, the...

