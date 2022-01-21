ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolsonaro Cuts Short Guyana Trip After Mother Dies

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cut short his first official visit to neighbouring Guyana on Friday after his mother died, meaning talks on a planned South American energy alliance would...

AFP

Bolsonaro will not undergo surgery: doctors

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery, his doctors said Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader was rushed to the hospital with a partially blocked intestine. Doctors diagnosed a partially blocked intestine and said he could need surgery, nine months out from Brazil's October elections.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro to Visit Suriname and Guyana for Talks on Oil Cooperation

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will visit Suriname and Guyana on Thursday and Friday for talks on economic cooperation following recent discoveries of oil and gas by Brazil's two neighbors, the foreign ministry said on Monday. Bolsonaro and the presidents of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
