Americans say eating healthy during the day gives them permission to overindulge at night. A new survey of 2,004 U.S. residents suggests they do so on average 3 times per week. Six in 10 (62%) feel they always sacrifice taste over nutritional value when it comes to healthy snacks. Forty-one percent said their cravings kick in around mid-afternoon, while 19% will typically look for a treat after dinner. Aside from eating other meals, snacks are a must for 83% of people who admitted they have at least two a day. The survey also revealed that 69% prefer snacking throughout the day instead of eating full, hearty meals. And 65% said they feel guilty for munching on treats throughout the day. Most respondents agree that nutritious snacking is better than not snacking at all (79%). However, more than half said they struggle with consciously choosing healthy treats (56%). And three in four say they’re trying to make healthier choices by paying attention to nutritional facts and product health claims when shopping for snacks.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO