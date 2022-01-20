ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - singles quarter-finals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn introduction to the 2022 World Indoor Bowls Championships. The World Indoor Bowls Championships are taking place in Hopton-on-Sea from 7-23 January. Potters Resort, situated along the East Anglian coast just south of Great Yarmouth, has become the traditional home of the championships, having first played host to the event in...

BBC

Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
RUGBY
The Independent

George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
WORLD
The Independent

Scott Jamieson to take one-shot lead into final round of Abu Dhabi Championship

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson made two late birdies to stay on track for a career-changing win at the Abu Dhabi Championship but former Open champion Shane Lowry was just one shot back in the UAE.Jamieson has led after every round at Yas Links, setting the pace with a brilliant opening 63 and staying ahead with a 74 on day two that was equally impressive in high winds.He was overhauled on day three as Irishman Lowry and fellow Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters carded rounds of 67 to get to 10 under, but the 38-year-old birdied the 15th and 18th in a...
GOLF
The Independent

England’s Heather Knight keen to see reserve days in Women’s Ashes schedule

England captain Heather Knight says reserve days should be introduced into the Women’s Ashes schedule and repeated her call for five-day Tests after rain wrecked the T20 leg of the series.England and Australia once again shared the points after their final T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Adelaide Oval.Thoughts now turn to the upcoming Test match, with Australia leading the multi-format series 4-2 after their nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points being split across the two subsequent washed-out T20s.There will be four points on offer in the...
WORLD
The Independent

England and Australia share points as Women’s Ashes T20 is washed out

England and Australia split the points after the second T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to persistent rain at the Adelaide Oval Only 4.1 overs were possible before play was stopped, with Danni Wyatt backing up her score of 70 in the opening match by making 14 off 12 balls while Tammy Beaumont added six.The two sides will try again for the final T20 in Adelaide on Sunday morning, but the loss of this fixture puts the emphasis on the upcoming Test match.The second IT20 has been abandoned in Adelaide.The third and final IT20 is tomorrow, starting at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Great Britain confirm 50-strong squad for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Great Britain will take a squad of 50 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month after speed-skater Ellia Smeding was confirmed as the final member of the team on Monday.The team, featuring three returning medallists in Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead is Britain’s smallest for a Winter Games since 2010 in Vancouver, when Amy Williams won the only medal in women’s skeleton.The 23-year-old Smeding, whose boyfriend Cornelius Kersten is also in the team, is the first British long-track speed-skater to qualify for a Games since Kim Ferran and Mandy Horsepool in 1980.Smeding said: “Being part of...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Southampton vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City travel to the south coast on Saturday evening to try and extent their lead at the top of the Premier League by beating Southampton.Saints held Pep Guardiola’s men to a goalless draw back in October but today’s visitors have been in scintillating form in recent months, winning their last 12 consecutive league fixtures and building up a lead of 11 points to second-placed Liverpool and 14 to Chelsea in third.Kevin De Bruyne’s superb curling finish was enough to secure victory over the Blues last time out, and the Belgian could start up front at St. Mary’s with Raheem...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tobin Heath’s injury-time strike earns Arsenal a draw at Manchester City

Substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp’s low cross.Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their...
SPORTS
The Independent

Skier Dave Ryding believes avoiding parties was key to World Cup glory

Dave Ryding reckons all those skipped après-ski drinking sessions helped him strike World Cup gold aged 35. The Rocket first strapped on skis aged six but is ageing like a fine alpine wine, winning all four of Great Britain's top-level medals since turning 30. The single biggest building block for that longevity has been a sheltered lifestyle and Ryding credits that for his stunning slalom success at Kitzbuhel.“In my twenties, I didn’t go out partying," said Ryding."I’ve always done my training and I think that does pay off in later life. I’m doing better numbers in the gym and running...
SPORTS

