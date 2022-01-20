ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: World Indoor Bowls Championships - singles quarter-finals

BBC
 4 days ago

An introduction to the 2022 World Indoor Bowls Championships. The World Indoor Bowls Championships are taking place in Hopton-on-Sea from 7-23 January. Potters Resort, situated along the East Anglian coast just south of Great Yarmouth, has become the traditional home of the championships, having first played host to the event in...

BBC

Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Northampton’s Champions Cup tie at Racing 92 cancelled due to coronavirus cases

Northampton’s Heineken Champions Cup tie at Racing 92 on Sunday has been cancelled because of several positive Covid-19 tests in the Saints camp.Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said Racing 92 had been awarded the match by a 28-0 scoreline with five match points.“EPCR has been informed by Northampton Saints that they have recorded a number of positive test results for Covid-19 among their tournament squad and as a consequence, the club is not in a position to fulfil its Heineken Champions Cup, Round 4 match against Racing 92 scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday, January 23),” read a statement.Our Champions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England’s Heather Knight keen to see reserve days in Women’s Ashes schedule

England captain Heather Knight says reserve days should be introduced into the Women’s Ashes schedule and repeated her call for five-day Tests after rain wrecked the T20 leg of the series.England and Australia once again shared the points after their final T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Adelaide Oval.Thoughts now turn to the upcoming Test match, with Australia leading the multi-format series 4-2 after their nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points being split across the two subsequent washed-out T20s.There will be four points on offer in the...
WORLD
Mark Dawes
Person
Laura Daniels
The Independent

Great Britain confirm 50-strong squad for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Great Britain will take a squad of 50 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month after speed-skater Ellia Smeding was confirmed as the final member of the team on Monday.The team, featuring three returning medallists in Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead is Britain’s smallest for a Winter Games since 2010 in Vancouver, when Amy Williams won the only medal in women’s skeleton.The 23-year-old Smeding, whose boyfriend Cornelius Kersten is also in the team, is the first British long-track speed-skater to qualify for a Games since Kim Ferran and Mandy Horsepool in 1980.Smeding said: “Being part of...
WORLD
The Independent

England and Australia share points as Women’s Ashes T20 is washed out

England and Australia split the points after the second T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to persistent rain at the Adelaide Oval Only 4.1 overs were possible before play was stopped, with Danni Wyatt backing up her score of 70 in the opening match by making 14 off 12 balls while Tammy Beaumont added six.The two sides will try again for the final T20 in Adelaide on Sunday morning, but the loss of this fixture puts the emphasis on the upcoming Test match.The second IT20 has been abandoned in Adelaide.The third and final IT20 is tomorrow, starting at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
RUGBY
#Bowling#Wales#Bbc Sport#England#Gmt#18 00 Bbc Red Button#17 00 Bbc#17 15
The Independent

England suffer heavy defeat in opening T20 against the West Indies

England’s Twenty20 tour of Barbados got off to a false start after they were bundled out for 103 before the West Indies reached a meagre target with nine wickets and 17 balls to spare.After being asked to bat first on a tricky pitch with inconsistent bounce, England lurched to 10 for three then 49 for seven as their Ashes batting woes transferred to the Caribbean at the outset of this five-match series.Lower-order batters Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid spared England’s blushes as they avoided a new record-low T20 total but the duo’s efforts barely papered over the cracks, with the...
SPORTS
The Independent

George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
WORLD
The Independent

Scott Jamieson to take one-shot lead into final round of Abu Dhabi Championship

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson made two late birdies to stay on track for a career-changing win at the Abu Dhabi Championship but former Open champion Shane Lowry was just one shot back in the UAE.Jamieson has led after every round at Yas Links, setting the pace with a brilliant opening 63 and staying ahead with a 74 on day two that was equally impressive in high winds.He was overhauled on day three as Irishman Lowry and fellow Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters carded rounds of 67 to get to 10 under, but the 38-year-old birdied the 15th and 18th in a...
GOLF
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Skier Dave Ryding believes avoiding parties was key to World Cup glory

Dave Ryding reckons all those skipped après-ski drinking sessions helped him strike World Cup gold aged 35. The Rocket first strapped on skis aged six but is ageing like a fine alpine wine, winning all four of Great Britain's top-level medals since turning 30. The single biggest building block for that longevity has been a sheltered lifestyle and Ryding credits that for his stunning slalom success at Kitzbuhel.“In my twenties, I didn’t go out partying," said Ryding."I’ve always done my training and I think that does pay off in later life. I’m doing better numbers in the gym and running...
SPORTS
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech’s moment of magic inspires Chelsea to victory over Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech lived up to his wizard nickname with a spellbinding strike to sink Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in a pivotal Premier League win for Chelsea.Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Chelsea’s third victory over their London rivals this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.Wily Brazil defender Silva had earlier done just enough after a push from Harry Kane to earn a foul that denied the England captain the game’s opening goal.360 minutes of football.8⃣ scored.0⃣ conceded. Cheers. 🥂#CheTot pic.twitter.com/mUUGK835R0— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 23, 2022Kane tapped past Kepa Arrizabalaga after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League Covid cases fall for fourth week running

The number of positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League has fallen to its lowest total since the start of December.There were 16 new positive cases recorded in the latest round of testing from 17 to 23 January, with 6,221 Covid-19 tests administered on players and club staff.Only two positive Covid-19 tests were actually recorded between 21 and 23 January from the 2,090 tests conducted.A Premier League statement read: “This is the fourth week in a row the number of positive results has decreased and the lowest number of positives in a week since 5 December.“The safety of everyone remains...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Justin delighted to make first Leicester start in 11 months

Leicester City’s James Justin revealed his delight after his first start in almost a year.The defender returned to the Foxes’ XI against Brighton on Sunday for the first time since February 2021 when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Seagulls in the FA Cup.Danny Welbeck’s late leveller stopped it being a winning return and earned the visitors a 1-1 draw after Patson Daka’s second-half opener.But right-back Justin was pleased to have taken another step in his comeback – having come on as a second-half substitute in last week’s late 3-2 defeat to Tottenham.“Obviously it’s been 11 months and...
SOCCER

