During the pandemic, many classes across Antioch shifted online. This could have resulted in a reduced learning experience, but in many cases it instead created opportunities for instructors and program administrators to reevaluate and rethink how education works—and what might be possible. One of the biggest and most hopeful developments at Antioch is the expansion of online and low-residency programs, which build on the University’s 170-year history as an institution devoted to innovation and expanding access to education. Foremost among these new programs is one that launched this last year: the low-residency Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology degree offered by Antioch Los Angeles.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO