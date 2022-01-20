ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Inspirational Lifestyles: Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #2

By Cheryl Jackson
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAqdT_0drv42cI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8vzZ_0drv42cI00

Source: Piercing Pagoda / Press Photo


DAY 2

The promise of God’s Word has never been a guarantee from pain and trouble. It has always been a promise to be experienced in the hurt itself. God does manifest His victory on our behalf oftentimes by removing the challenge or bringing us through it, but not until He has developed us in it.

The great danger in this spiritual adventure called life is that while you and I are passing through the wilderness, we may want to go back to Egypt, like the Israelites who sought to return to slavery rather than face the hardships at hand. Or, another danger comes in the desire to loiter in the wilderness and become unproductive. That is often a result of feeling stuck or not knowing where you are going. You may wind up doing nothing in living out your destiny because you are so discouraged by what you are facing and have no energy left to commit to your calling.

As a pastor, I wish I could in good faith and in good conscience tell you that if you come to Jesus, it won’t rain. You won’t have pain. Nothing will hurt, and life will be a cakewalk. I wish I could tell you that if you have faith in God and choose to obey Him, serve Him and love Him you will have no troubles.

It would make my job a lot easier as a pastor if I could tell you those things. But it would also make me a liar because those things are simply not true.

My role as a spiritual leader in a world rife with pain is to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The reason I must do this is because only the Truth will set you free (John 8:32).

Scripture:

Genesis 50:19-21 And Joseph said unto them, Fear not: for am I in the place of God? 20 But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive. 21 Now therefore fear ye not: I will nourish you, and your little ones. And he comforted them, and spake kindly unto them.

Exodus 16:1-6 And they took their journey from Elim, and all the congregation of the children of Israel came unto the wilderness of Sin, which is between Elim and Sinai, on the fifteenth day of the second month after their departing out of the land of Egypt. 2 And the whole congregation of the children of Israel murmured against Moses and Aaron in the wilderness: 3 and the children of Israel said unto them, Would to God we had died by the hand of the LORD in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the flesh pots, and when we did eat bread to the full; for ye have brought us forth into this wilderness, to kill this whole assembly with hunger.
4 Then said the LORD unto Moses, Behold, I will rain bread from heaven for you; and the people shall go out and gather a certain rate every day, that I may prove them, whether they will walk in my law, or no. 5 And it shall come to pass, that on the sixth day they shall prepare that which they bring in; and it shall be twice as much as they gather daily. 6 And Moses and Aaron said unto all the children of Israel, At even, then ye shall know that the LORD hath brought you out from the land of Egypt: About Dr. Tony Evans: Dr. Tony Evans, bestselling author and pastor, understands life’s hardships firsthand. In less than two years, he lost his brother, sister, brother-in-law, two nieces, father, and wife. Join him on this 5 day journey and see that there is hope for the hurting: His name is Jesus. For information about this devotion log on to
http://hopeforthehurtingbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Letter: Dr. King inspired sense of unity, community

As we observe and celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin L. King Jr., let us remember his emphatic words, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” Dr. King is simply speaking a prophetic truth that if we fail to find common ground and become united as a nation, at all levels of governance, our country is in peril.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Moses
Bay News 9

Melbourne pastor inspired by father and Dr. King

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Melbourne pastor is remembering his father's connection with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as the nation celebrated the civil rights icon's legacy on Monday. Both men inspired him to commit his life to the ministry. Pastor Quintin Woods is a reverend of more than...
MELBOURNE, FL
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israelites#Truth
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Feminists' silence over transgender swimmer shows they really never cared about women

Over the years, feminists, especially third-wave feminists, have diligently worked to dismantle the alleged "patriarchy." From their support for abortion to gender equality in schools, athletics, and salaries to emphasizing sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, feminists have effectively shaped the country's sociocultural spectrum in the 21st century. So it's beyond...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH
The Independent

2 priests, 2 lay people to be beatified in El Salvador

The Roman Catholic Church will beatify two priests and two lay people Saturday, all victims of right-wing death squads during El Salvador’s civil war.The Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest killed alongside friends Manuel Solorzano and teenager Nelson Lemus on March 12, 1977, was known for his ministry to the poor and was an inspiration to St. Óscar Romero, the then-archbishop of El Salvador who himself was murdered three years later.Franciscan priest Cosme Spessotto, an Italian who arrived in El Salvador in 1950, was shot dead while praying at the altar of his parish by Salvadoran soldiers on June...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Tell us: are you in a relationship that has an age gap?

Are you in a relationship where one of you is 10 or more years older than the other? We would like to hear about your experiences of being in an age gap relationship. Is your age gap a feature of your relationship dynamic, or have you long since moved past such concerns? Was it tricky to get friends and family on board with the relationship? What advice would you have for couples with a similar age gap?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WMDT.com

Local author hopes to inspire others with new book

47ABC – One Maryland woman has made it her mission to use her own experiences to inspire others through a book. Arielle Skinner author of the book “I Am A Sunflower, The Sunflower Is Me” joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to talk about her new book.
MARYLAND STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Relationship Lies We Tell Ourselves

Ever been upset over a breakup and have a friend tell you, ‘Don’t worry. If it’s meant to be, it will all work out,' or ‘If it’s right, you’ll make it work'?. First of all, what is this magical, elusive ‘it'? Does anyone know? I certainly don’t.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

723
Followers
808
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy