I’ve never been a fan of the current pope. Frankly, I find him too woke, too caught up in his own fame by inserting himself into secular discussions. But that’s just me, I guess. I like my pontiffs obscured behind the incense smoke of ancient rite and tradition. When popes get too human – like when this one famously slapped the hand of a woman of faith reaching out to him – they reduce themselves to amateur celebrities with a questionable sense of stage fright. Didn’t he get the memo? A pope in public will cause a stir, and people will reach out. This is a sacred law of Catholic physiology. Don’t give me this "need for personal space" business.

