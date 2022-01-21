Lisa Pezik’s “Too Big For Her Britches” will play at Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest 2022 live, in person on Thursday, March 3 and on demand on Wednesday, March 9. In her one-woman production “Too Big For Her Britches,” Lisa Pezik takes on some heavy topics to teach her audience about personal growth and learning to love yourself, no matter what the cost. Lisa has committed countless hours creating this performance from scratch and even more time practicing her role to perfection. As an international professional speaker that has trained with some of the world’s top performers, acting, and vocal coaches, this will be Lisa’s first solo show world premiere and debut – but you would never know it.
Comments / 0