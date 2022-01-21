11 Firms Secure Roles on £193M NHS Legal Panel

Latham & Watkins, Goodwin Procter and two independent Italian firms are advising on private equity firm Permira’s move to acquire and merge two pharmaceuticals companies. Italian biopharma company Kedrion, and Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) are being combined by Permira, which will hold a controlling stake in the combined business. The new company is set to have sales of €1.1 billion, with almost 4,000 people employed worldwide, and will be a global player for medicines derived from human blood plasma, treating patients with rare and life threatening conditions.
