ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

11 Firms Secure Roles on £193M NHS Legal Panel

By Hannah Walker
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde & Co and DAC Beachcroft are among law firms to have won places on a legal panel...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Guide as OceanSound-Backed Netrix Buys BTB Security

Skadden Arps advised OceanSound Partners LP on an agreement by its portfolio information technology consulting company, Netrix LLC, to buy BTB Security, which specializes in cybersecurity and digital forensics. Skadden and Womble Bond Dickinson advised Chicago-based Netrix, while Cozen O’Connor advised Philadelphia area-based BTB Security, according to a statement. Financial...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Law Firms and the Rise of Hospitality

Making the office better than home — making it a destination — is the key shift law firms are experiencing right now. We are calling it all “the rise of hospitality.”. As part of negotiating the returning to the office lawyers are busy deconstructing “work” into its many smaller components in an effort to redefine where these activities ought to take place.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Newly Public Financial-Automation Firm Snags Industry Veteran as Legal Chief

Killeen joins Billtrust from ATM deployment and management company Cardtronics. Before Cardtronics, she was global general counsel for DirectCash Payments. Billtrust went public last year with a valuation topping $1 billion. Billtrust, an accounts receivable automation firm that went public last year in a SPAC merger that valued it at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Clyde Co#Dac Beachcroft#The Nhs Resolution
Law.com

Legal Staffing Agencies Are Wading Into Subscription Pricing. Will Law Firms Be Receptive?

The subscription model is spreading across legal services, from e-discovery to lawyers’ client services. Now, more lawyer staffing agencies are also offering subscription-based options to their clients to help those facing consistent, voluminous legal matters. Previously, most lawyer and paralegal staffing agencies offered a “success fee,” or contingency arrangement....
ECONOMY
Sunderland Echo

LEGAL EAGLE: Considering the impact Covid is having on our NHS services

A decision was taken to effectively shut down the vast majority of treatment services other than for Covid 19 in the first wave and then changes were introduced as to how referrals to hospital were then to be made through the latter part of 2020. The backlog that the NHS is now facing is staggering.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Employment Law Boutique Makes Leadership Changes Official

Michael Fortunato was named CEO and chairman of Rubin, Fortunato & Harbison, effective Jan. 1. The official leadership transition was delayed by two years because of the pandemic and the firm's recent office relocation. Fortunato seeks to capture legal work presented by the ongoing battle for talent across industries. After...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Mayer Brown Reps Dental Services Company in Data Breach Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Mayer Brown on Wednesday removed a class action lawsuit against Smile Brands Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Robinson Calcagie Inc. and Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group on behalf of dental patients alleging the defendants failed to protect their personal information from a data breach. The case is 8:22-cv-00092, Richard v. Smile Brands Inc.
BUSINESS
theiet.org

Strict cyber-security laws proposed for firms that provide ‘essential services’

The government has proposed introducing new laws to ensure that firms who provide essential digital services follow strict cyber-security duties, with large fines for non-compliance. The proposal from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) also includes other legislation such as improved incident reporting and giving the UK...
HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Security National Financial acquires funeral service firm

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) has acquired Salt Lake-based funeral service provider, Holbrook Mortuary. Holbrook operates a mortuary in the East Millcreek area and serves around 200 families annually. This marks Security National’s third death care business acquisition in the past three years and the second acquisition closed in 2021 calendar...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Does the Law Firm of the Future Need to Be More Progressive?

"People want to feel like they are part of something bigger,” a former Am Law 50 associate said. Some smaller firms are showing how to make that a reality. What will the law firms of the future look, feel and act like?. Bean bags. Jeans every day. A Peloton...
LAW
Law.com

If Data-Driven Lateral Recruiting Works, Why Aren't More Firms Doing It?

Partner-centric culture and lack of data expertise have held firms back from leaning into data-driven recruiting. One former law firm leader questioned the return on investment required to implement data analytics in hiring. It's especially difficult to motivate change when firms are already thriving financially. Law firms have a ton...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Women report waiting longer for operations and appointments in pandemic

Women are being forced to wait longer for operations and healthcare appointments in the wake of the pandemic, according to a new report.Research carried out by the Care Quality Commission, England’s regulator of health and social care, found 53 per cent of women experienced longer waiting times for appointments or healthcare procedures during the Covid crisis.The report also found three in 10 women experienced appointment cancellations.More women report grappling with these issues than men – with some 44 per cent of men saying they have experienced longer waiting times for appointments or procedures.Helena Mckeown, a GP who previously specialised in...
EDUCATION
Law.com

Seyfarth Shaw Defends Raytheon in Racial Discrimination Suit From Field Service Technician

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Terry K. Davis on behalf of Ian Reed, pursues race discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims. The case is 2:22-cv-00405, Reed v. Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Hogan Lovells Eyes Junior Pay Changes After Partners Raised Bonus Concerns

Hogan Lovells is reviewing to its junior remuneration structure, after London partners raised concerns about how the firm’s associate bonuses are calculated. The review, which is currently taking place according to one person familiar with the matter, comes as the war to attract and retain talent is causing several international law firms to take steps such as upping base rates for junior associates and overhauling their career path structure.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Noerr Parts With Russia Office, Cites Market Conditions

After nearly 30 years in Moscow, Noerr’s Russia office is breaking away from the firm to operate as a separate independent outfit. Previously a fully integrated Noerr office, the new spin-off firm, Arno Legal, will include at least 10 Noerr lawyers and will operate independently, but in cooperation with Noerr, according to people close to the matter.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Latham, Goodwin and Italian Independents Advising On Creation of Pharma Giant

Latham & Watkins, Goodwin Procter and two independent Italian firms are advising on private equity firm Permira’s move to acquire and merge two pharmaceuticals companies. Italian biopharma company Kedrion, and Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) are being combined by Permira, which will hold a controlling stake in the combined business. The new company is set to have sales of €1.1 billion, with almost 4,000 people employed worldwide, and will be a global player for medicines derived from human blood plasma, treating patients with rare and life threatening conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy