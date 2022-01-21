Handful of Firms Win UK-India Trade Negotiations Mandate

India and UK have formally launched free trade negotiations and finalised the terms of agreement to double bilateral trade by 2030 for a post-Brexit free trade deal. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK secretary of state for international trade, and her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal launched the deal on Thursday. She was on a two-day visit to India to hold talks on the “mutually beneficial agreement” for jobs, businesses and communities.The UK’s main demands include removing enormous import duties on scotch whisky and cars, which are currently at 150 per cent and 125 per cent respectively. New Delhi, in turn, reportedly wants to...
