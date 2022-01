A new, rapidly evolving, series of spyware campaigns attacking more than 2,000 industrial enterprises around the world has been uncovered by experts at Kaspersky. Although the malware used in these attacks belongs to well-known commodity spyware families, they stand out from the mainstream due to the very limited number of targets in each attack -- no more than a few dozen -- and the very short lifetime of each malicious sample.

