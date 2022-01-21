ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cheryl Hickmon, President Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Has Passed Away

By Victoria
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZGlu_0drv1Hwz00

Cheryl A. Hickmon, president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated passed away on Thursday after a recent illness. The news was confirmed by the organization in a tweet that their National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors,

Hickmon was elected the president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in November of 2021.

She was a devoted member of her sorority. According to Carolina Panorama , she pledged in 1982 to South Carolina’s Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

[ione_media_gallery id="144956" overlay="true"]

Serving as Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta, Hickmon served the organization as the National Vice President, under Beverly E. Smith. She also held positions as the National Secretary, Eastern Regional Director, South Atlantic Regional representative, co-chair of the National Documents Review and Revision Task Force, co-chair of the National Leadership Academy, and President of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and Alpha Xi Chapter.

“Rest in Power my sweet dear Soror and beloved National Madame President. Praying for thé Hickman family on bended knee. Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit”, tweeted a member of Delta Sigma Theta, INC.

Roland Martin, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated tweeted, ” BREAKING NEWS: Sad news from the Divine 9. The new president of @dstinc1913 , #CherylHickmon , passed away this morning. She recently officiated their national convention in Atlanta in November. Prayers go out to her personal family and Deltas worldwide.”

“My prayers and deepest condolences go to all of #CherylHickmon ‘s loved ones and sorors around the world “, tweeted another member of the sorority.

RELATED: Delta Sigma Theta Gift Creates $301,000 Endowed Scholarship At Texas Southern University
RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: The Women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Doctor Goes Viral for Using Patient's Surgery to Plug Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

A surgeon, who's also a Delta Sigma Theta sorority member, is apologizing for posting pics from a patient's procedure ... all to plug a historic day for her sorority. Dr. Nicole E. Williams ruffled a lot of feathers by sharing photos and info about the surgery she performed on January 13 -- she boasted about removing 22 fibroids from a patient who's a member of another sorority ... Alpha Kappa Alpha. The photos showed the fibroids on a table next to Dr. Williams who was making the Delta hand signal to rep her sorority.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
wrbl.com

Judge Sherrell Terry passes away

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Somber news emerging out of Talbot County, Judge Sherrell Terry, who presided over the probate and magistrate courts, died early Wednesday morning. Judge Terry was found dead in her home. Judge Terry was an active member of her community and a member of Delta...
TALBOT COUNTY, GA
CBS Miami

FIU President Mark Rosenberg Resigns, Cites Health Issues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The long-time Florida International President Mark Rosenberg resigned his post on Friday afternoon. In the letter to the faculty, he mentioned personal health issues and the deteriorating health of his wife as the reason for his departure. Rosenberg released a statement, reading in part: “I am stepping back, so that I may give my full attention to recurring personal health issues and to the deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to represent our community and help build our FIU.” Rosenberg had been at the university for close to 45 years. The Board of...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sigma Delta#Carolina Panorama#Golden Life#Eastern Regional Director#Alpha Xi Chapter#National President Ceo#National First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
41nbc.com

Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae, Bird Lady host shoe drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — The Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae chapter, along with Bird Lady Cares Inc., collected shoes Monday to help people in Haiti. The groups also collected canned food for Loaves and Fishes Ministry. People who donated received a brisket sandwich. We spoke with the Atlanta Falcons...
MACON, GA
sterling.edu

Former President Dr. Bruce Douglas passes away

Sterling’s tenth president, Dr. Bruce Douglas, has passed away. Dr. Douglas served as president at Sterling from 2005 to 2008. He passed away on Jan. 12. “We are saddened to hear of Dr. Douglas’ passing. He was accomplished in so many areas of business, leadership and his work in non-profits. We are forever grateful that he blessed Sterling College by serving as President. His lasting legacy here at Sterling will be felt for generations,” said Dr. Scott Rich, president.
STERLING, KS
theboxrichmond.com

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Delta Sigma Theta was founded on January 13, 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence and support those in need. It was founded by 22 women: Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive Claire Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mammie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.
CELEBRITIES
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

687
Followers
808
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy