ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Senate redistricting panel approves final voting map

By Rebekah Chung
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjomW_0drv0rFa00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas’ Senate Redistricting Committee approved a final voting map on Thursday night.

The Republican-drawn “Ad Astra” map has received pushback from Democrats and other activist groups. Opponents claim that it limits the voices of minorities and is politically-charged, targeting two close-knit counties that lean blue, Wyandotte and Johnson county.

Senate fails to pass voting rights legislation, Dems double down

The Ad Astra map splits up the northern half of Wyandotte county, which some say has a strong minority population.

Lenet Compton, a resident in the Kansas City area, submitted written testimony to the committee, urging lawmakers to keep the current boundaries of the counties the same.

“Everyone on this planet wants, and needs, to be heard. Keeping District 3 together allows me,
and my neighbors, that rare ear and voice from Kansas in D.C. My literal neighborhood enjoys
the diversity of young, old, Jewish, Christian, gay, multigenerational, Republican and Democrat
families and individuals.”

Lenet Compton, Kansas City Resident

However, a split drawn in Wyandotte county could remove democratic voters in the state’s swing congressional district, represented by Sharice Davids.

Davids is the only Kansas Democrat in Congress right now, but some say the new maps could change that, taking away her shot at reelection and giving Republican opponents an advantage.

The map, which is also up for debate in the House Redistricting panel, also takes Lawrence, one city in Douglas County, and moves it to the “Big First” congressional district, which is otherwise composed of more rural areas.

Senate Dems poised to force vote on voting rights legislation

“We are proud of our Douglas County community. We vote the way our people feel and we’re entitled to that. The same as the rest of the state,” said Rep. Barbara Ballard, (D) Lawrence, after a round of public hearings in the House committee.

The House panel is expected to approve their plan soon.

The Republican-led Senate panel approved of an amended “Ad Astra” map with a vote on party lines. The amended version mainly included changes to move the Kansas Kickapoo Tribe’s reservation to the 2nd district, instead of splitting it up between two districts.

The map now moves to the Senate floor for debate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Senate passes ‘controversial’ redistricting map 26-9

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following the Senate panel approved version of a controversial map, called “Ad Astra” on Thursday, and a round of simultaneous hearings in both the Senate and House Redistricting committees, the Senate passed the controversial redistricting plan 26-9. The Republican push to remove Democratic voters from the state’s swing congressional district did […]
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

Senate Dems determined to save Build Back Better package

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Biden kicked off his second year in office and Democrats are trying to press reset in order to move the president’s agenda forward. That includes trying to pass the Build Back Better package which failed to pass last year. Democratic leaders believe a version of Build Back Better can still become […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSN News

COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites open in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics remain available across Kansas as the two variants, Omicron and Delta, continue to circulate. According to a recent press release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Omicron variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across the state. Though the variant is new, the […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharice Davids
KSN News

KDOL: Kansas unemployment down at the finish of 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas finished 2021 with an unemployment rate of 3.3%, a decrease from 3.6% in November, and 4.7% in December, according to the Kansas Department of Labor December 2021 Kansas Labor Report. “Kansas ended the year with sustained progress towards economic recovery in the state,” said SecretaryAmber Shultz. “Estimates indicate that employers […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Kansas Democratic Party#Kansas Republican Party#Republican#Democrats#Dems#Jewish#Christian#House Redistricting
KSN News

Kansas Rep. Tracey Mann to host Big First listening tour

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Representative Tracey Mann will host 13 town hall meetings next week to hear from Kansans. Below are the meeting dates, times, and locations. More town halls in other counties within the First First Congressional District will be scheduled in the coming months. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Town Hall Schedule Barton CountyWhere: Great Bend […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita USD 259 shows decrease in COVID cases since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public School released their weekly COVID-29 data which shows the number of cases among students and staff every week since August 2021. Between August 2, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022, there have been 5,764 positive cases in students and 1,459 positive cases in staff. This totals to 7,223 positive COVID-19 […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSN News

U.S. unemployment rates lower now compared to last year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Despite the unprecedented challenges the world has faced in the year 2021, the U.S. has seen progress has been made when it comes to unemployment rates within the past year. According to a news release sent out by The White House, we see a decrease in three fields related to unemployment, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy