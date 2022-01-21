ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Go-Kart that Changed Motorsport

Cover picture for the articleGo-karting is the backbone of motorsport. All Formula 1 world champions, from Ayrton Senna to Michael Schumacher, had to first win a title in one of these basic little open-wheelers and pray it would one day propel them to the top tier of motor racing. Sir Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and...

GM’s 1957 Corvette Super Sport Concept Is A $2M Show Stopper

Although it left the factory in 1956 as a red Corvette with a hydraulic soft top, Chevrolet plucked this car out from the many and turned it into a special show car designed to show off its latest technological advancement: the Rochester Ramjet fuel-injection system. But the Chevrolet advertisers were...
How Wild Dreamer Richard Childress Discovered the Magic of the Daytona 500 in 1965

Richard Childress was a 19-year-old race fan when he drove south to Daytona Beach from North Carolina in 1965 to roll into Daytona International Speedway for the first time. Then the track was a bare shadow of the mega-stadium-like facility that now towers over the major gateway to one of Florida’s key beach cities. Still, it was dazzling for a kid from the Carolinas with racing stars in his eyes.
SRX hires Don Hawk as CEO ahead of second season

The Superstar Racing Experience made a splash heard and seen across the motorsports world last summer through six weeks of made-for-television racing on CBS. After a successful first season, SRX will prepare for its second one with a respected veteran executive in the motorsports industry leading the way. According to...
1969 Camaro Z28 Struts Its Stuff At Auction House

This insane pony car is the perfect addition to any enthusiast's collection of automotive history pieces. First-generation Camaros are America's most popular classic cars alongside cars like the Mustang, Chevelle, or Charger. Their incredible abundance, hard-to-beat styling, and competitive performance have made the Camaro one of the best-selling performance cars on the American domestic market for nearly half a century. With a wide variety of color, trim, and engine options, the Camaro is easily one of the most versatile vehicles to come out of the 1960s and continues to live up to its reputation to this day. Nowadays, these cars are more valuable than ever, so it might just be the right time to purchase one of these beasts of brutal speed.
1971 Ford Mustang Hardtop Is Junkyard Treasure

Some readers who saw the 1966 Ford Mustang Junkyard Treasure of last week seemed to feel that it was just a fluke, because first-generation Mustangs are just worth too much—in any condition—to suffer such a fate. Well, here's another 1964-1973 Mustang in a different Colorado car graveyard, to prove that some of these cars just aren't worth restoring.
Car of the Week: This Ultra-Rare 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350R Is Heading Back to Auction

The story of how Carroll Shelby was enlisted to turn Ford’s quotidian Mustang into a race car has been hashed and rehashed, embellished with sprigs of editorial parsley and, ultimately, served on a silver platter ever since the first Ford Shelby GT350 rolled out of Shelby’s shop in Venice, California, circa January of 1965. It’s generally agreed that only 562 examples of the 1965 model-year cars were made, making it the most desirable of all Shelby Mustangs and a top-tier collectible. But as I’ve alluded more than once, apropos of the denizens in George Orwell’s book Animal Farm, some cars are...
This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing Could Fetch $9 Million at Auction

There are cars. There are classic cars. And there are really classic cars. And then, in that tiny category, there are the “Holy cow, I don’t believe it” classic cars. If you’re after the latter, keep reading. RM Sotheby’s is offering an incredibly rare and award-winning 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing at The Arizona Biltmore on January 27. The road-ready production model is fashioned after the marque’s 1952 track assailant, the W194, and maintains its lightweight aluminum exterior in a silver-gray metallic. Known as chassis number 5500332, the coupe is number 13 of just 24 Alloy Gullwings that were produced...
Ayrton Senna
Rare 1965 Shelby Cobra Factory Stage III 289 Dragonsnake sells for almost $1.4M

A rare Shelby Cobra, one of just six like it, sold over the weekend at Mecum's auction in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.375 million, including the buyer's commission. The car is a 1965 Shelby Cobra Factory Stage III 289 Dragonsnake originally built by Shelby for drag racing, and it was part of the Steven Juliano estate sale held by Mecum in 2019. The car failed to meet its reserve then, and as a result was brought back on the auction circuit, this time finding some success.
King Of The GTOs Shows Its Royal Bobcat Jewels

This car is an awesome restoration project sporting an iconic platform and a massive Bobcat V8 under the hood. The Pontiac GTO is regarded as the ultimate American muscle car by automotive enthusiasts everywhere because of its status as the first actual muscle car ever to hit the nation's sales floor. In addition, these cars brought performance from the shallow grave in which it had previously been buried by the recent "gentlemen's agreement" against racing. Finally, Americans could make good use of their incredible V8 engines with what was considered to be a lightweight chassis at the time and some excellent modification potential. Hot rodders took a serious interest in these cars and began running them at the quarter-mile drag strip. This particular vehicle is the epitome of everything those speed demons lived for. So what makes this car so incredible?
The Best 3 Row SUVs With Captain's Seats

A captain's seat (also known as a captain's chair) is the term used to describe the second row single-occupant bucket seats that replace a standard three-across bench seat in SUVs and minivans. These thrones typically feature comfortable individual armrests and more body support than a traditional bench setup, while spacing occupants apart enough to provide a walk-through to the third row seat behind them. Sometimes, you can even give up that walk-through in favor of a full-size console that can be used for storage, refrigeration, or even personalized infotainment and climate controls on some luxury models. Captain's chairs are also much simpler than a bench to tilt, slide, or fold out of the way when trying to gain access to the third row.
Counterculture 1969 Ford Bronco 3500 Is a Slammed Old-New Mashup

Mecum Auctions' season-opening event concluded with a world-record $217 million in total in sales (90 percent sell-through). The four-day auction, held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, was the first of 10 Mecum shows being covered by MotorTrend in 2022. In October 2021, the company formed a multi-year alliance...
1970 Plymouth GTX Revived From Decades Of Hibernation

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. The 1970 Plymouth GTX was one of America's first muscle cars that embraced the high-performance focus prevalent in the early 1970s. Models such as the Roadrunner and Barracuda set the stage for Plymouth to become the leading performance manufacturer in the nation. This was expressed in sales figures as the stripped-down high horsepower muscle cars became even more popular as time went by. Unfortunately, we all know where the story ended for these beloved American icons as the raging oil crisis eventually overtook the automotive industry and created an anti-automotive movement. These cars represented true freedom for the masses, and for many, they still do, but all good things must inevitably come to an end. When you find one hidden, you have to expect you'll at least need the best floor liners you can find, and get to work.
This Rare 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Just Sold At Auction

Ask any American sports car enthusiasts about their list of favorite rides and it’s very likely that they’ll name drop a Ford muscle car. Also, it’s not just any average model either. Bring A Trailer is about to make someone’s dream come true as it prepares to...
Has This Man Solved The Mystery Of The Missing 1444 GT350?

This car has been missing for over 50 years and now it may just have an awesome surprise in store for all of us classic Shelby enthusiasts. Carroll Shelby made a name for himself over half a century ago for building some of the fastest Ford racing champions to ever the track. Many of his cars were used in autocross, road racing, and drag racing because of their extreme versatility for all things fast. Drag racing has always been a particularly popular autosport in America because of the ease of access and low cost. So it should come as no surprise that the car we are about to show you was exactly that, a Shelby Mustang equipped to kick some severe Camaro tail at the drag strip.
CARS
Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
