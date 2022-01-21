The Go-Kart that Changed Motorsport

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. The 1970 Plymouth GTX was one of America's first muscle cars that embraced the high-performance focus prevalent in the early 1970s. Models such as the Roadrunner and Barracuda set the stage for Plymouth to become the leading performance manufacturer in the nation. This was expressed in sales figures as the stripped-down high horsepower muscle cars became even more popular as time went by. Unfortunately, we all know where the story ended for these beloved American icons as the raging oil crisis eventually overtook the automotive industry and created an anti-automotive movement. These cars represented true freedom for the masses, and for many, they still do, but all good things must inevitably come to an end. When you find one hidden, you have to expect you'll at least need the best floor liners you can find, and get to work.

CARS ・ 25 DAYS AGO