Bill Would Require Senate Confirmation for Prison Chief

A 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed Friday night while responding to a call for service in Harlem, city officials said. Another officer was wounded and is "fighting for his life to survive." "Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend," the...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday. Blinken told Lavrov the U.S. would give Russia written responses to Moscow's proposals next week. It offers some hope that an invasion of Ukraine is delayed. Christina Ruffini is in Geneva with the latest.
The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
(CNN) — Police in Virginia said a woman has been charged after she claimed at a school board meeting she would show up with loaded guns if her children were required to wear masks at school. In the post on the department's Facebook page, authorities said Amelia King, 42...
Comments / 0