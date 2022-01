There's new hope in the COVID crisis. In California, the positive test rate is slowly falling after climbing consistently since mid-December. Health officials will not yet say if the state has peaked, but they are anticipating three consecutive days of lower case counts in the coming week. As hospitals and emergency rooms continue to fill, the rate at which positive cases are coming in are reportedly slower in comparison to previous weeks, as health officials continue to monitor the surges. Overall, unvaccinated people across California are 8 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to state data, and on average two COVID-19 deaths are reported day in the county.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO