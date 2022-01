Production begins in Los Angeles today on the third season of the hit Disney+ original series, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle (“Ferdinand,” “Better Nate Than Ever”), season three is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of “Frozen” and determine who is “best in snow.” New faces joining the talented cast this season include series regulars, newcomer Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell (“I Didn’t Do It”) and guest stars Corbin Bleu (Disney’s “High School Musical” franchise), Meg Donnelly (Disney’s “ZOMBIES” franchise) and Jason Earles (Disney’s “Hannah Montana”). In addition to music from “Frozen,” season three will feature music from “Camp Rock” and the “High School Musical” franchise.

