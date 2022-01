I love the idea of reading challenges and enjoy reading about all the different ones I can find. These are usually year-long, and if you’re curious, you can read a 2022 roundup of some right here on Book Riot. However, it has been harder to commit to year-long plans these days, as I am sure many can understand. In a nod to reality (or at least my version of it), I have gathered shorter (meaning month-long or several weeks) challenges below. If you’re not ready to commit to a year-long challenge or if you feel like adding more detailed plans to your calendar for 2022, hopefully you will find something enticing below.

