US Fed Wants Answers To 22 Questions About Digital Dollar

By Jaroslaw Adamowski
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Federal Reserve (Fed) has released its digital dollar whitepaper, and is seeking answers to 22 questions related to its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project from a wide range of stakeholders. The Fed will move toward developing a CBDC only in the case that research "points to...

TheStreet

Digital Dollar Not Imminent: The Fed's Pros and Cons

Don’t expect anything to happen soon now that The Federal Reserve has issued a report outlining the pros and cons of a digital dollar. The Fed is in no rush to act, given the complexities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), as it’s formally called. “The introduction of a CBDC would represent a highly significant innovation in American money,” Thursday’s report said. “Accordingly, broad consultation with the general public and key stakeholders is essential. This paper is the first step in such a conversation.”
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

Fed issues discussion paper on benefits and risks of a digital dollar

The U.S. Federal Reserve is opening comments to the public after releasing a discussion paper on the pros and cons of a potential central bank digital currency. In a publication released Thursday titled “​​Money and Payments: The U.S. Dollar in the Age of Digital Transformation”, the Fed said it would likely not be authorized to issue digital wallets or accounts capable of holding a U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC, but rather leave such matters to the private sector. In addition, the government body said it would be considering privacy concerns, whether a CBDC could be “readily transferable between customers of different intermediaries,” and identity verification to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
U.S. POLITICS
inforisktoday.com

US Federal Reserve Issues Report on Digital Dollar

The Federal Reserve has published its long-awaited discussion paper on a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, for the U.S. In it, the Fed points to the innovative qualities of digital currencies, but stresses potential risks to the nation's financial system, including heightened cyberthreats and privacy concerns. In the paper,...
U.S. POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

Does a Fed digital dollar leave any room for crypto stablecoins?

During Jerome Powell’s Jan. 11 United States Senate confirmation hearings, Sen. Patrick Toomey posed a question to the incumbent-and-future Federal Reserve chief: “If Congress were to authorize and the Fed were to pursue a central bank digital dollar, is there anything about that that ought to preclude a well-regulated privately-issued stablecoin from co-existing with a central bank digital dollar?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
etftrends.com

Fed Continues to Mull Over Digital Dollar Idea

Despite bitcoin’s recent plunge, it’s not a paragon of the crypto industry, with the federal government looking to hop on board the hype train with its own digital version of the dollar. Amid worries of rampant inflation, there’s room to mull over a digital greenback. The Fed said...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Team Proof-of-Work Educates Lawmakers at Bitcoin Mining Hearing in US

Questions ranged from whether Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, to whether crypto mining can be considered “wasteful,” as lawmakers in the US House of Representatives discussed the energy impact of crypto mining during a hearing on Thursday. Among the issues discussed, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS

