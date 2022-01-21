ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHBC Upset by Altamont in Double Overtime, South Central Beats WSS on Semifinals Night of NTC Tournament

Cover picture for the articleTop-seeded Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was upset by #4 seed Altamont in double overtime in the first championship semifinal of the tournament while South Central defeated Windsor/Stew-Stras to advance to the Consolation Championship or 5th Place Game of the tournament on Saturday. In the first Championship Semifinal of the tournament, CHBC...

i70sports.com

CHBC Girls Move Up Three Spots to #3 in Latest AP Poll

The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball team made the largest jump of any team in the latest Associated Press 1A Girls Basketball Poll, moving up three spots. At 16-1 last week, the Bobcats were at #6 in the poll for the second week in a row. In this week’s poll, CHBC moved up from #6 to #3 with 67 points after two more wins, over Arthur Christian and Tuscola. CHBC got another win Thursday night to move to 19-1 on the season. Undefeated Okawville (23-0) moved into the top spot with 96 votes (6 first-place votes) after being at #2 last week while Brimfield (17-3) with 78 points dropped from #1 to #2. Tri-County (17-3) and River Ridge (16-1) round out the Top 5 while Mendon Unity (19-4), Serena (21-2), Galena (18-3), Brown County (18-4) and Havana (16-4) make up the remainder of the Top 10. The National Trail Conference had two other teams get votes for the poll as Neoga (18-4) who was ranked #10 last week received 5 votes and Effingham St. Anthony (14-8) received two votes this week.
i70sports.com

Vandals beat Benton in Night 2 of BIT

The Vandals got off to a strong start and withstood some turnovers late to pick up a 57 to 47 win over the host-Benton Rangers on Wednesday night at the Benton Invitational Tournament. The Vandals got out to a 19 to 13 lead after the 1st quarter and extended that lead to 31 to 22 at halftime. The Vandals did struggle against the pressure from Benton, but withstood the turnover issue and also benefitted from the Rangers struggles on offense. The Vandals were also 4 for 4 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter to help seal the game. The Vandals improve to 7-12 overall on the season and 1-1 in the BIT. They will next be in action on Friday night at 8:30 pm versus Pinckneyville.
i70sports.com

Greenville, Vandalia Girls Both Fall on Day 2 of Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament

Greenville and Vandalia girls have both fallen to 0-2 in the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament after falling on Wednesday night. In Game One, Greenville fell to Effingham, 38-24. The Lady Comets got out to 1 9-3 lead over the Hearts by the end of the first quarter but were held without a bucket in the 2nd quarter as Effingham outscored Greenville 8-0 in the period to pull ahead 11-9 at halftime. Effingham would again outscore Greenville in the 3rd quarter, 15-8, to push the lead to 26-17 heading into the 4th before closing out the game with a 12-7 to beat Greenville, 38-24.
i70sports.com

CHBC Wins, BSE Goes 0-2 on Night Two of NTC Tournament

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City is in to the semifinals of the National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament and Brownstown-St. Elmo will play for 7th Place after going 0-2 on Wednesday night. In game one of the night, CHBC was a 63-46 winner over BSE in the quarterfinal round. The Bobcats took a...
i70sports.com

Ramsey Falls at McGraw Invitational Tournament, Will Play for 11th Place on Friday Night

Ramsey will play for 11th Place at the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational at Litchfield after falling to Father McGivney, 66-45 on Thursday night. Ramsey trailed just 16-12 after the 1st quarter, but was outscored 14-4 in the second and trailed 30-16 at halftime. Ramsey would outscore the Griffins 16-15 in the 3rd, but a 21-13 run in the 4th put the game away for Father McGivney. Ramsey falls into the 11th Place Game on Friday night at 6:00pm in the Panther Gym against the winner of Thursday night’s game between Litchfield and Triad.
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Bowlers Sweep Triad for Match Win

The Vandalia girls bowling team is still unbeaten this season after getting a 2561-2436 win over Triad on Wednesday night. The Lady Vandals swept all three games of the match, beating Triad 821-807 in the first game, 879-826 in the second game and 861-803 in the final game. Individually, Madison Ferguson led Vandalia with a 697, Samantha Rittis bowled a 551, Emma Hamilton finished with 514, Angelica Fernanto bowled a 431 and Mila Manser finished with a 364.
i70sports.com

Comets fall in OT to Hillsboro at Litchfield Tournament, play Bethalto CM on Saturday

The Greenville Comets came up just a bit short in their bid to knock off the Hillsboro Hiltoppers on Thursday night. The Comets fell, 65 to 59 in OT. Jack Schaufelberger had 20 points and Peyton McCullough added 11 for the Comets. The Comets will wrap up play in the Litchfield Tournament when they play in the 7th place game at 2:30 pm on Saturday versus Bethalto Civic Memorial.
