Ramsey Falls at McGraw Invitational Tournament, Will Play for 11th Place on Friday Night

The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball team made the largest jump of any team in the latest Associated Press 1A Girls Basketball Poll, moving up three spots. At 16-1 last week, the Bobcats were at #6 in the poll for the second week in a row. In this week’s poll, CHBC moved up from #6 to #3 with 67 points after two more wins, over Arthur Christian and Tuscola. CHBC got another win Thursday night to move to 19-1 on the season. Undefeated Okawville (23-0) moved into the top spot with 96 votes (6 first-place votes) after being at #2 last week while Brimfield (17-3) with 78 points dropped from #1 to #2. Tri-County (17-3) and River Ridge (16-1) round out the Top 5 while Mendon Unity (19-4), Serena (21-2), Galena (18-3), Brown County (18-4) and Havana (16-4) make up the remainder of the Top 10. The National Trail Conference had two other teams get votes for the poll as Neoga (18-4) who was ranked #10 last week received 5 votes and Effingham St. Anthony (14-8) received two votes this week.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO