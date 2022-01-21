ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Ramsey Falls at McGraw Invitational Tournament, Will Play for 11th Place on Friday Night

i70sports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRamsey will play for 11th Place at the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational at Litchfield after falling to Father McGivney, 66-45 on Thursday night. Ramsey trailed just 16-12 after...

www.i70sports.com

i70sports.com

CHBC Girls Move Up Three Spots to #3 in Latest AP Poll

The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball team made the largest jump of any team in the latest Associated Press 1A Girls Basketball Poll, moving up three spots. At 16-1 last week, the Bobcats were at #6 in the poll for the second week in a row. In this week’s poll, CHBC moved up from #6 to #3 with 67 points after two more wins, over Arthur Christian and Tuscola. CHBC got another win Thursday night to move to 19-1 on the season. Undefeated Okawville (23-0) moved into the top spot with 96 votes (6 first-place votes) after being at #2 last week while Brimfield (17-3) with 78 points dropped from #1 to #2. Tri-County (17-3) and River Ridge (16-1) round out the Top 5 while Mendon Unity (19-4), Serena (21-2), Galena (18-3), Brown County (18-4) and Havana (16-4) make up the remainder of the Top 10. The National Trail Conference had two other teams get votes for the poll as Neoga (18-4) who was ranked #10 last week received 5 votes and Effingham St. Anthony (14-8) received two votes this week.
BASKETBALL
i70sports.com

Greenville, Vandalia Girls Both Fall on Day 2 of Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament

Greenville and Vandalia girls have both fallen to 0-2 in the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament after falling on Wednesday night. In Game One, Greenville fell to Effingham, 38-24. The Lady Comets got out to 1 9-3 lead over the Hearts by the end of the first quarter but were held without a bucket in the 2nd quarter as Effingham outscored Greenville 8-0 in the period to pull ahead 11-9 at halftime. Effingham would again outscore Greenville in the 3rd quarter, 15-8, to push the lead to 26-17 heading into the 4th before closing out the game with a 12-7 to beat Greenville, 38-24.
HIGH SCHOOL
yourerie

Friday Night Lights Play of the Night 1/21/2022

This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from the Mercyhurst Men’s hockey contest against Air Force. With the Lakers down in the first period, Jake Beaune skates his way to the corner and sets up Gueorgui Feduolov with the goal. That would tie things up at one point.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Bowlers Sweep Triad for Match Win

The Vandalia girls bowling team is still unbeaten this season after getting a 2561-2436 win over Triad on Wednesday night. The Lady Vandals swept all three games of the match, beating Triad 821-807 in the first game, 879-826 in the second game and 861-803 in the final game. Individually, Madison Ferguson led Vandalia with a 697, Samantha Rittis bowled a 551, Emma Hamilton finished with 514, Angelica Fernanto bowled a 431 and Mila Manser finished with a 364.
SPORTS
vcsuvikings.com

Vikings Fall to Mayville State in Friday Night Matchup

VALLEY CITY – Mayville State University started the second half with 19 straight points Friday night, opening up a 32-point lead as the Comets defeated Valley City State University 62-33 in a shortened game. The game was called early midway through the fourth quarter due to a 60-minute power outage at VCSU's gymnasium.
VALLEY CITY, ND
section618.com

Benton Invitational Tournament–Session III Recap

BENTON–Here is a recap of the third session of the 48th Benton Invitational Tournament. Two hungry teams were coming into this game as the Benton Rangers were trying to end a four-game losing streak, while the Hamilton County Foxes trying to move a step closer to their first outright BIT title since 1996.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
thejournal-news.net

Pool Play Wraps Up At McGraw Invite

The first 12 games of the 2022 Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational have had a little something for everyone, including more than a fair share of close games. Five of the 12 games were decided by 10 or fewer points, with several of the double digit wins having moments that belied a game closer than the final score.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
gogriffs.com

Five Things to Know: Men's Basketball Plays Host to Rider Friday Night

Game No. 18 - Presented by Anderson's. Canisius (5-12, 1-5 MAAC) vs. Rider (5-11, 1-5 MAAC) Location: Buffalo, N.Y. | Koessler Athletic Center. Talent: Jay Moran (pxp) and Richard Walsh (color) Live Audio: Golden Griffin Broadcast Network; GoGriffs.com. Talent: Andy Helwig (pxp) Live Stats: Through GoGriffs.com. Twitter: @Griffs_MBB | #Griffs;...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
i70sports.com

Comets fall in OT to Hillsboro at Litchfield Tournament, play Bethalto CM on Saturday

The Greenville Comets came up just a bit short in their bid to knock off the Hillsboro Hiltoppers on Thursday night. The Comets fell, 65 to 59 in OT. Jack Schaufelberger had 20 points and Peyton McCullough added 11 for the Comets. The Comets will wrap up play in the Litchfield Tournament when they play in the 7th place game at 2:30 pm on Saturday versus Bethalto Civic Memorial.
HILLSBORO, IL
The Montgomery Advertiser

Live updates: Auburn basketball hosts Kentucky Wildcats for first place in SEC

AUBURN — After all the camping, all the unprecedented basketball excitement on the Plains, two hours of action will determine whether Auburn or Kentucky gets the driver's seat in the SEC. The winner will be in first place. Seats inside Auburn Arena were hard to come by, hence the competitive student line. Follow along here for updates from inside the building as the No. 2 Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Wildcats (15-3, 5-1) on Saturday (12...
AUBURN, AL
JC Post

Blue Jays will play for the tournament championship

Junction City escaped with an overtime 61-57 win over the Washburn Rural Junior Blues in the semifinal round of the Bobcat invitational Friday evening in Basehor. The Blue Jays will advance to the tournament championship game against Basehor-Linwood at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bobcats defeated Raytown South 60-51 in the other semifinal game.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
News Enterprise

Youth wrestlers place at Tennessee tournament

Elizabethtown’s Home Grown Wrestling Club sent six wrestlers to the 2022 Music City Brawl Wrestling Tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee last Saturday. The wrestlers included Teddy Darnall, Willow Darnall, Sunshine Darnall, Naiya Delos Santos, Dylan Hobbs and Jack Beaulieu. The following wrestlers placed in the tournament. Tot Boys Division. Teddy...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
i70sports.com

Vandals fall to Pinckneyville at BIT, have 2 games today

The Vandals fell to Pinckneyville for the second time in 10 days last night as they lost to the Panthers, 76 to 36, on Night #3 of the Benton Invitational Tournament. The Vandals trailed by 30 points at halftime and were never able to get going. The Vandals are now 7-13 on the season. They will play Hamilton County at 10 am this morning and then Sesser-Valier at 5:30 pm to wrap up their play in the BIT.
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
KTEN.com

Friday Scores of the Bryan County Tournament

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) - Below are the scores on Friday of the Bryan County Tournament. Consolation Championship - Saturday @ 2 p.m. Tushka vs Boswell. Third Place - Saturday @ 5 p.m. Calera vs Rock Creek. Championship - Saturday @ 8 p.m. Caddo vs Silo. GIRLS:. Game 1 - Caddo...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
ulmwarhawks.com

Cold Night, Hot Opponent; ULM Falls to First-Place Troy, 73-65

MONROE La. – All signs pointed up for ULM entering Thursday night's home game with Troy. Coming off an inspiring win at UT Arlington, the Warhawks were back at full strength after playing several games in a row shorthanded due to COVID-19 protocols . For the eighth time this season, ULM deployed its most frequent starting lineup of Elijah Gonzalez, Koreem Ozier, Andre Jones, Russell Harrison and Thomas Howell.
MONROE, LA

