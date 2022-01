I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located next to Casa Steakhouse (Lock 24) at 42077 St Rt 154 Lisbon, OH 44432. Consisting of a 1½ story frame home with two bedrooms and one bath. The first floor of this home contains a family room, formal dining room, bedroom, kitchen, bath and laundry. The ½ story is partially finished into one bedroom and the other half is attic storage but could easily be finished into a third bedroom if needed. There is a full basement that is extra deep for its age. It is partially concrete floors with forced air heat, newer hot water tank & electric service. This home is only 896 finished square feet but has adequate storage and is situated on two parcels of approximately ¾ of an acre. It has a well and septic and will be surveyed prior to closing.

LISBON, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO