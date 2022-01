The Vandals got off to a strong start and withstood some turnovers late to pick up a 57 to 47 win over the host-Benton Rangers on Wednesday night at the Benton Invitational Tournament. The Vandals got out to a 19 to 13 lead after the 1st quarter and extended that lead to 31 to 22 at halftime. The Vandals did struggle against the pressure from Benton, but withstood the turnover issue and also benefitted from the Rangers struggles on offense. The Vandals were also 4 for 4 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter to help seal the game. The Vandals improve to 7-12 overall on the season and 1-1 in the BIT. They will next be in action on Friday night at 8:30 pm versus Pinckneyville.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO