Paranzino Auction Facility, 11505 South Ave., North Lima, OH 44452. *ON AUCTION CLOSE PLEASE NOTE: Auction items will start to ‘soft close’ for our online auctions at 12 p.m. A ‘soft close’ is when an auction gets extended by 2 additional minutes if a bid is placed during the closing minutes of an item. Bidding will not end until 2 minutes pass without a bid. Please be aware that not every item will end exactly at 12 p.m. The lots have a staggered ending, which in this case means only 12 lots will end every minute. Therefore, ending the auction will take at least 2 hours and may go longer depending on the number of last second bids. If there are items throughout the beginning, middle, and end of the listings make sure you set aside a few hours to watch the bids ending. You could, of course, just place your MAX BID (the maximum amount you are willing to pay for an item) whenever you would like. The auction site will bid for you, then, up to that maximum bid but only if it receives bids from other customers.

NORTH LIMA, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO