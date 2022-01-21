Can You Get a Ticket for Honking Your Horn in Minnesota?

Bird watching is gaining in popularity in Central Minnesota. Jerry Carlson is a longtime fan of the outdoors and that includes bird watching. He joined me on WJON to get into detail on the dos and don'ts when it comes to bird watching. Carlson says the types of birds we see in Central Minnesota varies greatly depending on the time of year. He says he's been tracking the types of birds he and his wife Collett see. Carlson says they can always expect to see on a typical winter day the following 5 bird species at their feeders: a chickadee, mud hatch, downy wood pecker, hairy wood pecker and red bellied wood pecker. Others they see often include a gold finch, a purple finch, cardinals, the dark eyed junco, blue jays and the pileated wood pecker. Carlson says they tend to see 10 to 12 different types of birds daily in the winter. He says that number increases to 16 to 18 different types in the spring and summer.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO