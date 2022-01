Whenever Emirates wants to make a point and ensure the world takes notice, they position social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik atop the tall 2,722ft, Burj Khalifa. Emirates had the fearless ‘airline stewardess’ smiling on top of the world’s tallest building, with a placard in her hand that read, “Moving the UAE to the UK amber list has made us feel on top of the world.” They are excited yet again, and this time the stunt is repeated with an Airbus A380 wearing the “marmite” Expo 2020 livery. The airline made the announcement on their social media, writing, ‘She’s still there.” The placards make a comeback, though this year, the words are different.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO