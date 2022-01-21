ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Ways to Get Fit in 2022

By Ringside
worldboxingnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Year is a time when many people decide to make a change in their lives. Especially when it seems that the Pandemic is loosening its grip, more hope and actually going out and about has made people remember that they have been stuck inside for a while now. They...

Women’s Health top tools to inspire you to get fit this new year

Women’s Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser joined us live with tools that will inspire you to get fit in the new year. These tools also were also winners from the 10th Annual Women’s Health Fitness Awards. Visit Women’s Health Magazine’s website for more information. For a complete...
Best of Central Florida: 3 of the top places to get fit

Now that we’re past the halfway mark in January, we have to ask: How are your fitness goals coming along? Did anyone else make a New Year’s resolution involving diet or exercise?. If you did, then you’re going to want to watch this: It’s “Best of Central Florida,”...
3 fun ways families can get fit together

The buddy system is widely used to help men and women get in shape. Friends can encourage their workout partners to get off the couch on days when their motivation might be waning, and partners can return that favor when the roles are reversed. And the benefits of the buddy system are not exclusive to adults, as families can rely on it to make sure moms, dads and kids each get the exercise they need.
Getting Fit In 2022 With Even More Exercise Options

Last week I blogged about the fun I have staying in shape thanks to Fit Body Boot Camp at Five Points Plaza. I described why its 30-minute workout, featuring a mix of cardio and strength training done to music, works so well for me. Find something enjoyable and rewarding. But...
The new Active&Fit Now program encourages consumers to get fit at the gym or at home in 2022, offering access to thousands of top name fitness centers and thousands of home workout videos for one low monthly cost.

New Comprehensive Fitness Program Provides Access to 7,500+ Fitness Centers Nationally and 5,500+ On-Demand Workout Videos for $29/Month. SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for New Year's fitness resolutions, American Specialty Health Fitness (ASH Fitness) has launched the Active&Fit Now™ program, a comprehensive fitness program that allows members to exercise at the gym or at home. This unique program gives consumers access nationally to a broad range of fitness options including:
Tips to get fit that anyone can do, fit into their schedule

Two of the most popular New Year's resolutions are to exercise more and to lose weight. New year, new you -- right? However, by February -- or even earlier -- those purchased exercise machines are collecting dust and people are canceling gym memberships in droves. Unfortunately, the only exercise some...
Apple Fitness+ gets Collections and Time to Run

Apple has announced that it is adding some new features to Apple Fitness+ from today, called Collections and Time to Run. Collections is a curated series of workouts and meditations and it includes things like 30-day challenge, Run Your First 5K and more. Fitness+ will introduce Collections, a curated series...
The Best Boutique Fitness Studios to Get Your Sweat On

If you’re looking to recommit to your fitness goals in the new year, you’re in luck. These boutique fitness studios offer smaller group exercise classes so instructors can give you more attention than you’d get at a traditional gym. Whether you want to sculpt your body in a low-impact class, burn major calories in a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, or sweat it out in hot yoga, you can easily find something to suit your exercise style in Astoria.
Expert predictions for the top fitness trends of the year

According to Steven Virtue, fitness development manager at Total Fitness (totalfitness.co.uk). Personal and small group training, whether your goal is to improve overall body composition, strength, or endurance, trainers can help design a results-based approach to health and wellbeing.
Getting Fit in 2022 is a Resolution for Fun

Readers of this blog probably won’t be surprised to see I’m writing about one of the most popular New Years Resolutions – which is to get, or stay, in good physical shape. Chances are you’ll see all kinds of similar content in all kinds of media outlets since a lot of us are still eating wonderful leftovers and feeling like we’re hibernating through the depths of winter.
Tip Top Shape with Matterhorn Fit

For many people who experience long-term pain that wasn’t completely healed by physical therapy or other treatments, a recently opened business in Naples, Matterhorn Fit, may offer relief. Cofounder and CEO Ryan Vesce, a former professional hockey player who had eight surgeries during his career, tapped his recovery and training experiences to offer effective rehab to athletes and people of all ages. “We try to identify, first and foremost, where the brain is not communicating with the muscles,” explains Vesce. The company uses brain-based diagnostic tools to identify areas that are signaling the brain differently to reveal the pain’s origin. The team then addresses the issue with a program that may include exercises, soft tissue work, and other techniques. Of the more than 1,200 people they’ve worked with, more than 94 percent reportedly saw significant improvement in their pain after two weeks, which Vesce says is far faster than with other methods. Vesce and his colleagues provide help for many types of injuries, sometimes even ones that doctors said couldn’t be improved. If they find something on the scan, “in the next two weeks, we’re going to know if we can help you or not,” says Vesce. “Change can happen very fast.”
All Your Questions About Getting Fit, Answered

You know how it feels when you click on a tasty-looking recipe, only to find out you need 28 different ingredients, 6-8 hours, and some weird kitchen gadget you’ve never heard to make it?. That’s how it can feel when you decide to get in shape. You figure...
