Top Ways to Get Fit in 2022

For many people who experience long-term pain that wasn’t completely healed by physical therapy or other treatments, a recently opened business in Naples, Matterhorn Fit, may offer relief. Cofounder and CEO Ryan Vesce, a former professional hockey player who had eight surgeries during his career, tapped his recovery and training experiences to offer effective rehab to athletes and people of all ages. “We try to identify, first and foremost, where the brain is not communicating with the muscles,” explains Vesce. The company uses brain-based diagnostic tools to identify areas that are signaling the brain differently to reveal the pain’s origin. The team then addresses the issue with a program that may include exercises, soft tissue work, and other techniques. Of the more than 1,200 people they’ve worked with, more than 94 percent reportedly saw significant improvement in their pain after two weeks, which Vesce says is far faster than with other methods. Vesce and his colleagues provide help for many types of injuries, sometimes even ones that doctors said couldn’t be improved. If they find something on the scan, “in the next two weeks, we’re going to know if we can help you or not,” says Vesce. “Change can happen very fast.”

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO