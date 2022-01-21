5 Fun Trails You Can Do in One Day at the Colorado National Monument

It's not unusual for Colorado to land on travel destination lists. Driving the news: A new ranking of the "best mountain towns" published by Boulder-based Outside magazine is no different.Why it matters: Here in Colorado, we take mountain town rankings seriously — because if half the list is not in our state, something's not right.State of play: Among Outside's top 24 places, Colorado appears just twice.Telluride ranks third — behind Jackson, Wyoming, and top-spot Park City, Utah — for being "not just some manufactured ski-resort village but an actual community."Durango lands at 19th for its "four seasons of adventure," including rafting, hiking, skiing and mountain biking.The rub: We can rattle off a dozen of our favorite Colorado places that got snubbed in favor of mediocre other picks.John's favorite: Crested Butte. It's the launch pad for everything outdoors — great skiing, off-roading, biking, hiking and paddle boarding.Alayna's favorite: Idaho Springs. It's less than an hour from Denver and still boasts the quaint charm and stunning scenery of Colorado's most remote destinations. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.

