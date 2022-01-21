ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order for 50 A321neo jets in growing A350 dispute

worldairlinenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus has cancelled Qatar Airways’ order for 50 new A321neo aircraft...

worldairlinenews.com

simpleflying.com

Breaking: Qatar Airways Releases Video Of Airbus A350 Damage

As the row between Qatar Airways and Airbus reaches new heights, the former has released a video showing some of the damage that its Airbus A350 fleet has experienced. Thus far, only a handful of out-of-context photos have been revealed, but the new video released shows the impact in context on the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights that have been cancelled due to 5G rollout

British Airways is among several airlines to ground flights to and from the US because of safety concerns over new 5G deployment.There are concerns that the telecom system could interfere with some types of radio altimeter – equipment critical for landings.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said: “Because the proposed 5G deployment involves a new combination of power levels, frequencies, proximity to flight operations, and other factors, the FAA will need to impose restrictions on flight operations using certain types of radar altimeter equipment close to antennas in 5G networks.”The Boeing 777 aircraft – the leading long-haul, wide-bodied plane worldwide – is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Qatar Airways statement on Airbus A350 aircraft

On January 20, 2022, Qatar Airways, through the legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology & Construction division of the High Court in England, sought an expedited hearing of a preliminary issue to address our serious and legitimate safety concerns regarding the surface degradation condition adversely impacting our Airbus A350 fleet which has resulted so far in 21 Airbus A350 aircraft being grounded. As this video clearly shows*, these defects are not superficial and one of the defects causes the aircraft’s lightning protection system to be exposed and damaged, another defect leaves the underlying composite structure exposed to moisture and ultraviolet light, and other defects include cracking in the composite and damage around a high percentage of rivets on the aircraft fuselage. We welcome the decision of the court to expedite this issue and order a hearing in April in an effort to bring about a more rapid resolution to the dispute.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Pakistan pilot refuses to fly after emergency landing because shift had ended

A Pakistan pilot refused to complete a journey because his shift ended after the plane had to make an emergency landing.A plane with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national air carrier, was scheduled to leave Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and fly to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The PIA pilot, however, had to make an emergency landing shortly after take off at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport due to bad weather conditions.The pilot then refused to fly, saying his shift hours had ended, according to The Express Tribune.The sudden turn of events led to brief chaos after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.The introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.Follow live coverage of the 5G travel disruptionsWe are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has “issued safety advice” to airlines.British...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wibqam.com

Qatar Airways, Airbus court hearing set for late April

(Reuters) -A rare lawsuit involving a claim by Qatar Airways for more than $600 million in compensation from Airbus over flaws on the surface of A350 jets is set for an initial hearing in the week of April 26, people familiar with the matter said. Barring a rapid settlement, experts...
ECONOMY
worldairlinenews.com

Airhub Airlines is grated FAA approvals, operates first flight to the U.S.

Airhub Airlines has operated its first commercial flight to the United States, on its Airbus A340 aircraft bearing the Maltese registration of 9H-ZMK. The aircraft departed Kansai International airport (KIX) Japan on January 17, 2022, making a stopover in Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) USA, before arriving at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) USA on January 18, 2022, with further cross continental flights to Vilnius international airport (VNO) Lithuania, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN), Vietnam.
worldairlinenews.com

EFW re-delivers first Airbus A330P2F to Altavair for MasAir Cargo operation

Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW) has announced the re-delivery of its first Airbus A330 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) converted aircraft to Altavair L.P., a global leader in commercial aviation finance and leasing providing the cargo community with valuable assets. Top Management of Altavair, EFW and MasAir meets at the occasion of the re-delivery...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

British Airways announces new senior hires as it looks to boost its recovery from the global pandemic

British Airways has appointed four new leaders to its Management Committee as the airline accelerates its recovery and the delivery of its new business strategy following the most challenging period in its history. Calum Laming becomes the airline’s Director of Business Recovery, leading its mission to rebuild its global network,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

FAA announces an estimated 78 percent of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies deployed 5G C-band

The FAA issued new approvals Thursday that allow an estimated 78 percent of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies deployed 5G C-band. This now includes some regional jets. Airplane models with one of the 13 cleared altimeters include all Boeing 717, 737, 747,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Lufthansa Group Cancels Frankfurt-To-Miami Flights Due To 5G Rollout

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wireless companies are rolling out 5G technology in some areas Wednesday. The FAA is concerned about interference with systems that help pilots land in low visibility and bad weather. That led to a list of flight restrictions. Airlines warned as many as 1,100 passenger and cargo flights a day would be delayed, diverted or canceled. On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two-mile buffer zone around many of the nation’s busiest airports. The FAA says that’ll reduce the worst disruptions, but it has approved just 45% of airliners to operate in all weather conditions where 5G is active. Because of the 5G rollout, Lufthansa Group has canceled Thursday’s Frankfurt-to-Miami flights and is switching aircraft. Air India, Emirates And Japan Airlines are also changing service to the U.S.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Long-haul carrier Emirates resumes Boeing 777 flights to US

Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it would resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. after halting its use of the aircraft there over an ongoing dispute over the rollout of new 5G services in America.International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference from the new 5G signals.Among the most-affect airlines was Dubai-based Emirates, a crucial East-West travel airline which flies only the 777 and the double-decker Airbus A380....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Alaska Airlines to add larger jets to its Paine Field operation

Alaska Airlines will begin operating its own Boeing 737 aircraft from Paine Field in Everett. Boeing 737 service from PAE to Phoenix starts on February 17 followed by Las Vegas on March according to Herald Net. Horizon Air currently operates Embraer 175 Alaska Horizon service into PAE.
worldairlinenews.com

Cayman Airways takes delivery of its 4th Boeing 737-8 (VP-CIZ)

After a special ribbon cutting ceremony, Cayman Airways’ 4th Boeing 737-8 aircraft, VP-CIZ, departed the Boeing Delivery Center in Seattle at about 9 am and arrived in Grand Cayman at about 5:32 pm on January 20, 2022. The delivery flight was flown by Captain Perry Panton and First Officer...
SEATTLE, WA
worldairlinenews.com

Atlas Air extends long-term agreement with SF Group

Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., today announced the extension of a long-term aircraft transportation services agreement to operate a Boeing 747-400 Freighter for SF Group (SF Airlines), China’s leading express service provider, between China and the United States. The agreement, which has been...

