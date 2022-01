At only nine years old, little Laila Ratliff is taking her modest lemonade stand to the next level of business. She was only five years old when she first began selling lemonade. While her parents thought she would want a small setup, she had her own vision of bottles with personalized branding and networking with supermarket owners to market her product. Laila and her family are presently regulars at pop-up shows and other events, but this young entrepreneur is certain that her business will soon reach new heights. With the dedication and support of her parents, the nine-year-old from North Carolina is sure to achieve immense success, Good Morning America reports.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO