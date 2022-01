Journalist Anna Sale examines how to discuss emotionally weighty topics like death, sex and money with friends and family members. We’re two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 850,000 Americans and disrupted all facets of life. And the places that so many of us enjoy and turn to for solace — schools, churches, bars — have become more restricted and sometimes scary. All of these changes have taken a toll on our mental health, as depression and anxiety numbers remain high. That means people are having difficult conversations between friends and loved ones often without the support they need.

