Anti-Abortion Activists March in Washington, Hoping It's the Last Time Under Roe V. Wade

Saturday marked the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe vs. Wade that guaranteed the right to an abortion. Will it be the last?. Since 1973, when the court ruled that there was a right to abortion, derived from the Constitution, up to the point of viability of the fetus outside the womb, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed its decision again and again — and again. Now, that right appears to be under assault from the court that protected it all these years.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO