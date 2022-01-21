ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Anti-Abortion Activists March in Washington, Hoping It's the Last Time Under Roe V. Wade

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of anti-abortion advocates gathered in Washington on Friday for the annual "March for Life," their mood boosted by the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-consider-rolling-back-abortion-rights-2021-12-01 the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Despite freezing temperatures, the activists --...

www.usnews.com

