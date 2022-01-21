ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Claims “There’s Nothing Wrong With My Mental Health”

By Alvin aqua Blanco
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhpaf_0druXhoZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhYIe_0druXhoZ00

Source: Elsa / Getty


N FL receiver Antonio Brown has plenty of issues, obviously. However, the now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is adamant that there is nothing wrong with his mental health despite the rampant speculation that such is the case.

Brown did himself no favors for his claims of being well-adjusted since he left the playing field a couple of weeks ago before subsequently getting dropped by the team in the aftermath.

Nevertheless, while appearing on an upcoming episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, Brown insists he’s perfectly fine in the mental.

“If we all players and we all saying we care about mental health, why every time something happens bad or someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,’” said Brown while debating former NFL star Brandon Marshall “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me, ‘Get the f— out of here.’ I’m not passive-aggressive.”

After the fall out from trotting the MetLife Stadium field, shirtless, while the Buccaneers were playing the Jets, Brown would say he did so because he refused to check back into the game because of an injured ankle .

Brown plans to be back in the NFL after having surgery on his injured ankle. Good look with that.

Check out the preview clip below

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown claims NFL teams have shown interest in him

Antonio Brown claims he has been contacted by NFL teams since his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown spoke to Complex about his time in the NFL and his rap career, and dropped a new claim about his NFL future in it. The veteran wide receiver said he remained focused on playing in the NFL, and added that teams have already reached out to him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Brandon Marshall
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#American Football#Elsa Getty N Fl#Tampa Bay Buccaneer
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury News

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has announced some significant injury news ahead of Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful to take the field this weekend. Bakhtiari suffered a...
NFL
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

1K+
Followers
727
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy