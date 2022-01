Yikes. It turns out three of the stars from the latest series of Too Hot To Handle were arrested – after behaving badly on a flight back home. The incident happened in February 2021, with three of the contestants - Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson and Jackson 'Matthew' Mawhinney - fined £3,000 each for drunkenly abusing British Airways staff. They apparently became aggressive after being told to wear face masks, and being refused more alcohol.

