Celebrities

Meat Loaf Dead at 74

By Tyler Sage
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Meat Loaf has died at age 74. The news was revealed on his official Facebook page, and confirmed to the New York Times by manager Michael Greene. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda were with Meat Loaf at the time...

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made as One of the Greatest Rockstars of All Time

Following his sudden passing, many fans are now curious to know what Meat Loaf’s net worth was before his death. The rock star, known for songs like “Bat Out of Hell,” among others, died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022, leaving behind a career spanning six decades and millions of records sold around the world. Meat Loaf—who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael Lee Aday—was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wilma and Orvis. Meat Loaf’s mother Wilma was a schoolteacher and choir singer, whereas his dad Orvis, a former...
DALLAS, TX
Inside the Magic

Legendary Singer, ‘Rocky Horror’ Star Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf — born Marvin Lee Aday — has died at age 74. The “Heaven Can Wait” singer was well-known for his role as Eddie in the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). The cult classic became a Disney property when The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox — now 20th Century Studios — in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Meat Loaf, rock superstar and ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74. The singer born Marvin Lee […]
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
98.7 WFGR

Meat Loaf Got His First Taste of Success in Michigan

Motown, Alice Cooper, Dow Chemical, and "96 Tears" all factor into the beginning of Meat Loaf's career. Michigan helped form one of rock's biggest artists. If you're thinking "rest in peace," you took the words right out of my mouth. Larger than life rocker Meat Loaf passed away on January 20, 2022 at the age of 74. He was known for the worldwide success of the album Bat Out of Hell and a noteworthy acting career that included The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne's World highlighting more than 50 screen credits in movies and on television. Marvin Aday was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to southern California to join a band, but it was Michigan that was incredibly formative in his early career.
MICHIGAN STATE
