Spartanburg, SC

2023 BMW X7 spy shots and video: Heavy styling update set for big SUV

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW X7 seems like it's only just arrived but a major facelift is already on the way for the big SUV, as evidenced by the recent sighting of camouflaged prototypes. The facelift will serve as a mid-cycle refresh, which in BMW tradition should be introduced in 2022 as a 2023...

www.motorauthority.com

Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 Reveals Normal Grille Size In New Spy Photos

This year, BMW is blowing the 50th candle on the M division's anniversary cake. 2022 will be a busy year for Bavaria's go-faster division considering it will unveil the production-ready XM, M3 Touring, and the M4 CSL. Not only that, but the new kid on the M block is also earmarked for a release in the following 12 months. We're obviously talking about the M2, known among BMW aficionados by its "G87" codename.
CARS
motor1.com

2024 BMW M5 first spy photos confirm it will be a plug-in hybrid

The rumours were true – BMW will be electrifying the next-generation M5. Even though prototypes of the new 5 Series Saloon haven't been caught yet in near-production form, our spies have already stumbled upon the flagship version flaunting its quad exhaust tips. You can tell by the sheer size of the brakes this isn't your run-of-the-mill 5er, but the test vehicle is a lot more interesting than that.
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M3 Competition RWD vs BMW M3 Competition xDrive — Drag Race

This is the first generation of all-wheel drive M3 and the BMW purists are still in their acclimation phase. While cars like the BMW M5 and M8 — which are all-wheel drive-only — did help BMW fans get used to the idea of all-wheel drive M cars, the M3 is sort of a sacred machine for the M Division-faithful. It’s supposed to be the pure M car, the one dedicated to drivers who care about chassis balance and precision above all else. However, this new BMW M3 xDrive, while admittedly not the purest M3 of all, is a brilliant performance machine, as evidenced by this new video.
CARS
Motor1.com

New BMW iX1 Spy Shots Get Up Close With All-Electric Crossover

The upcoming all-electric BMW iX1 lost a bit of camouflage the last time our spy photographers captured it out testing, but a new batch provides our best look yet at the new crossover. Our photographers caught the crossover sitting in an Ikea parking lot, allowing for some up-close shots of the exterior and the interior. However, the iX1’s camouflage and dash coverings don’t conceal many secrets.
CARS
insideevs.com

BMW iX Electric SUV First Drive And Review: Weird But Wonderful

Our own Kyle Conner and his colleague Jordan Shafer took a ride around Las Vegas in the brand-new, and somewhat controversial, BMW iX electric SUV. Despite the Bimmer's "interesting" styling, it seems it's a truly impressive offering. If an automaker's choice to include a large grille on an EV is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BMW BLOG

BMW iX5 rendering imagines midsize battery electric SUV

With the X3 getting the electric treatment and the X1 to follow shortly, some are wondering which SUVs are next in line to lose the combustion engine. Independent artist SRK Designs took the liberty of imagining the X5 in a zero-emissions guise by adapting styling cues from recent eco-friendly models launched by Bavaria.
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M5 CS Reviewed by Carfection

I honestly think the BMW M5 CS is the best Bimmer I’ve ever driven. It blew me away during my week with it, I couldn’t get enough. And yet, I barely scratched the surface of its capability, as I couldn’t take it to a track and the roads in New Jersey are mediocre at their very best. Even still, I absolutely fell in love with it. To the point that I thought I’d gone mad. Surely, I was exaggerating, right? It couldn’t be that good, could it? Thankfully, some far better drivers than myself seem to feel the same way.
CARS
Carscoops

2025 BMW M5 Hybrid Makes Spy Debut Showing Its Aggressive Bodykit

Since last year, BMW has been testing prototypes of the next-generation 5-Series and the equivalent fully electric i5, but we had yet to see a prototype of the upcoming M5. The performance sedan, which will be fitted with a hybrid powertrain, made its spy debut on public roads showing hints of its sporty bodykit under the camouflage.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 BMW 7 Series going heavy on technology and output

The next-generation BMW 7 Series is expected to enter production later this year before rolling out to global markets around early 2023. Based on reports and spy shots, seems we can expect a lot more revolution than evolution from Munich's flagship luxury sedan. BMW Blog has run through the intel on the various powertrains to be offered, saying that the top slot among the ICE-powered trims will belong to the M750e xDrive PHEV. Tuned by the M division, its powertrain reportedly combines the B58 3.0-liter inline-six with an electric motor for roughly 560 total horsepower pushed to all four wheels. M will also tune the handling dynamics, and based on camouflaged prototypes, the bodywork will wear M cues including, perhaps, quad trapezoid taillpipes. A version that may be called the 745 xDrive will utilize the same powertrain without the M badging and finessing, likely coming in around 480 hp.
CARS
Top Speed

BMW M5 Hybrid Spied Again - Is BMW Trying to Rush Development?

Or padding, these pictures are more detailed than the previous set we’ve published. The padding on the bumper is apparently hiding a set of fairly aggressive corner vents and, while the grille won’t be massive, it does look like it’ll have a notched metting with the front hood. If you look closely, you can also see the muscular body lines of the hood, even though they are padded and won’t be quite so dominating when the camo comes off.
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Take a POV Drive of the BMW i4 M50

BMW’s newest 500-plus horsepower performance sedan isn’t an M3, it isn’t an M car, and it doesn’t even have an engine. No, BMW’s newest 500-plus horsepower performance sedan is an all-electric “gran coupe” with a hatchback trunk and “i” badges throughout. It’s the BMW i4 M50 and it’s a surprisingly fast machine.
CARS
BMW BLOG

2023 Alpina XB7, BMW X7 Facelift Spied On Streets Hiding Split Lights

BMW offers a vast lineup and therefore it’s always working on a facelift or a next-gen model. It’s especially true in today’s automotive industry with life cycles getting shorter and shorter. It’s happening because stiffer competition forces automakers to renew their products more often. The X7 is Bavaria’s largest SUV and has been spotted hiding its Life Cycle Impulse on the streets of Germany where the equivalent Alpina XB7 was also seen.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M5 CS versus BMW M2 CS on the drag strip

It’s time for the battle of the special editions! This time, we’re looking at a showdown between the BMW M5 CS, the most powerful car the Bavarian manufacturer ever made, and the smaller and lighter BMW M2 CS. Who could possibly win? Well, it’s pretty obvious once you take a look at the specs, but we’re gonna check out the video anyway because it features two very rare cars on the drag strip.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy shots: High-riding supercar coming

Lamborghini looks to be readying a new version of its Huracan, one capable of leaving the pavement behind. Our spy shots show a high-riding Huracan that's also fitted with driving lights, roof racks, and a roof-mounted scoop. There's even a bull bar-like protective element at the front, designed to brush off any taller rocks the car might encounter at high speeds.
CARS
BMW BLOG

SPIED: More Spy Photos of the G87 BMW M2 Emerge

After driving the BMW M240i, it’s hard to not be excited about the upcoming G87-gen BMW M2. This new 2 Series chassis is so good that, when you’re driving the M240i, you realize it can handle so much more power and performance. So, naturally, seeing some new spy photos of the next-gen M2 gets us very excited. (We don’t own these spy photos but you can see them here)
CARS
BMW BLOG

SPIED: BMW X5 M LCI Facelift Caught in Public

BMW’s design team likely had an easy time updating the look of the G05 BMW X5 and its high-performance variant, the BMW X5 M. Both the standard X5 and X5 M are already great looking cars that still look fresh, even as newer competitors have hit the market. So the design team probably just whipped up a quick facelift and went to lunch. Beer and schnitzel, anyone? Whatever they did, the BMW X5 M LCI facelift was just caught doing some camouflaged testing and, as expected, the updates are minimal but effective. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)
CARS

