Animals

Scared puppy finally home after months evading rescuers

By WKRC
WSET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVERDI, Calif. (WKRC/KMAX/KOVR/CNN Newsource) - A lost puppy is finally back home after spending months in the California wilderness, too scared to trust rescuers. CBS Sacramento reports the German Sheperd-mix puppy, Via, was spooked by a train horn back in October and took off. It...

wset.com

Related
People

Rescuers Find Dog Missing Since August Buried Beneath Five Feet of Snow: 'Very Cold and Scared'

A dog buried beneath five feet of snow — and missing since August — has been reunited with his owner. Four months before the snowy rescue, the 3-year-old pit bull mix named Russ went missing just as the Caldor Fire swept through California's Lake Tahoe area. His owner — a traveling nurse — was forced to evacuate during the fire leaving him unable to search for his missing canine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 15 News

Deaf puppy looking for her 'furever' home

PHOENIX — HALO Animal Rescue is looking for a home for a two-month-old pup with special needs. Georgia is deaf and hoping to learn sign language in her "furever home." Georgia's mom, Shelly, was dropped off at HALO by someone who found her. She was pregnant and went into a foster home right away.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
brproud.com

‘Indescribable’: 14-month-old twins born conjoined finally home after separation surgery

PHILADELPHIA (WJW) — Twin girls who were born conjoined are finally home after nearly one year in intensive care and a 10-hour separation surgery. According to a press release from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Addison and Lilianna Altobelli, now 14 months old, were born connected at the abdomen and chest and shared a liver, diaphragm, chest and abdominal wall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hood County News

DEAR FRANKIE: Scared, lonely COVID puppy

I was adopted during COVID when I was two months old. For the first six months of my life, my human siblings and parents were always at home. It never crossed my mind that we wouldn't always be together. The first clue I got that things were going to change...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Zoo celebrates arrival of capybara pups on Christmas Day

Keepers at Exmoor Zoo in Devon were treated to their own festive miracle after two capybara pups were born on Christmas Day.The zoo delayed announcing the births to ensure the new arrivals survived, but the unseasonably mild weather has proved perfect for the pups.Capybaras are part of the same rodent family as guinea pigs, and while the babies are currently the size of their smaller cousins, adults reach about the size of a sheep – measuring 18 inches high and 4ft long, and weighing about 70kg.Native to the swamps and rivers of the Amazon and South America the record-breaking...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Jones
Complex

Rescuers Save Dog From Rising Tide After Attaching Sausage to Drone

Millie, a Jack Russell-Whippet mix, was rescued last week after being ushered to safety by a drone with a sausage attached to it, The Guardian reports. The incident in the town of Havant, Hampshire in England started when Millie slipped her lead and was later seen on the mudflats with a rapidly rising tide. When a coordinated effort involving police, firefighters, and volunteers to try and encourage her to seek higher ground was unsuccessful, all seemed lost until a drone pilot had the unusual suggestion of using the appeal of a savory sausage to draw her out of harm’s way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bestfriends.org

Sweet lullabies help puppy heal and find a home

Blu was shy and had a painful skin condition, but a foster volunteer helped the puppy grow confidence (plus hair) and he’s thriving in a new home. When Best Friends vet tech Ashley Goddard first met Blu, a scared pit bull terrier mix puppy with a terrible skin condition, she knew she had to foster him. Best Friends Dog Rescue (which sounds like it’s part of Best Friends Animal Society but is a separate group) had taken in Blu and saw right away that he would need extensive medical help.
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — More than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes were found in the home of a Charles County man found dead Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.
POMFRET, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rescuers#Puppies#Dog#Wkrc Kmax Kovr#Cbs Sacramento#German#Via#Tahoe Paws
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
