ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Proposed ‘Walz Checks’ To Deliver 700 Million Dollars to Minnesotans

By Kelly Cordes
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We have all heard that Minnesota has a surplus of funds this year, and we wonder; what will happen to the surplus? Will it come back to us in some way? The answer might be yes. Governor Walz would like to send that money back to Minnesotans for keeping...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

MDA Updates Maps for Groundwater Protection Rule

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has updated the maps that farmers can use to make sure they are in compliance with the Minnesota Groundwater Protection Rule. Remember, the Groundwater Protection Rule restricts certain areas of Minnesota from fall applications of nitrogen fertilizer. This is because certain areas are vulnerable to ground water contamination from nitrate nitrogen. There are a number of public water supply wells that have elevated nitrate levels. Click on this link and you can see where those wells are located in Minnesota: here.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate at Lowest Level Since 2019

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The unemployment rate in Minnesota has clicked down two-tenths of a percentage point, now at its lowest level in three years. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development released the numbers Thursday, reporting that Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked down to 3.1%, and the labor force participation rate remained steady at 67.7%. The U.S. unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9% and the national labor force participation rate held steady at 61.9%.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Northfield State Legislator Outlines Priorities

District 20B State Representative Todd Lippert of Northfield shared his vision for the upcoming state legislative session with members of the Rice County Board of Commissioners yesterday. Lippert stated the 7.9 billion dollar surplus puts them in a unique position to address some Minnesota needs. The DFL Pastor says using...
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
KDHL AM 920

The 10 Smartest Counties in Minnesota

More than half of Minnesotans have some sort of education beyond high school. However, there's an education goal we have not yet reached. Apparently, there's a goal that at least 70% of Minnesotans ages 25-44 will have some type of education beyond high school by 2025. This is according to Lumina Foundation.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Operator Of Rochester Covid Testing Site Is Facing Lawsuit

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Numerous people in Rochester and around Minnesota who went to a pop-up covid testing site never received their results and the company that offered the service is now being sued. The Minnesota Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the company, which operates under...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Town Named the Best for a Romantic Weekend Getaway in the State

Valentine's Day is coming up so that might have you thinking about something romantic you could do to celebrate the day. If you're wanting to plan a romantic weekend, Thrillist has a list of the best places to go for a romantic weekend in every state. Minnesota's is in the northern part of the state past Duluth. Before we get to that, let's check out our neighboring state's most romantic places.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To Us#Economy#Single Tax Filers
KDHL AM 920

Did You Know Many St. Paul Restaurants Don’t Have To Follow New COVID Order?

This week, after the mayors in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, executed COVID-19 executive orders, which included having to show proof of vaccination or negative test before going to a restaurant or bar, the orders went into effect. Unlike Minneapolis, many Saint Paul restaurants actually are excluded from the order issued by Mayor Melvin Carter due to a minor technicality. Saint Paul only licenses liquor distributing restaurants and of course bars, so if the restaurants don't have a liquor license in Saint Paul, they technically don't have to abide by the new order.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Great Day at MN AG Expo

It sure appeared that everyone enjoyed the first day of the MN AG Expo at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato! Maybe it was because we lost all these events last year we realized how important they were or how much we enjoyed them? Sure there were important business meetings. The Minnesota Soybean Growers was this morning and the Minnesota Corn Growers will be tomorrow morning. In addition there were speakers and other sessions.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

MDH: 12th Minnesota School Employee Dies From COVID

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has reported another Minnesota school employee has died of COVID-19. This marks the 12th staff death during this current school year. In total, 20 school staff members and three students have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic. Education Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
KDHL AM 920

MnDOT Announces 50 Finalists for ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the 50 finalists for its "Name a Snowplow" contest. Some of the choices in the list of 50 names include "Betty Whiteout", "Blade of Glory", and "Catch My Drift". MnDOT says they received over 11,000 submissions. Choose up to eight (8)...
TRAFFIC
KDHL AM 920

The Smallest Town in Minnesota has Zero Families

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

As Angry People Boycott Carhartt, MN Company Sees Business Boost

Duluth Trading Co. may soon see a boost in sales after Carhartt doubled down on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy. Last week, American apparel company Carhartt revealed to staff that it would be doubling down on its policy requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. This came days after the Supreme Court voted in opposition of a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing mandate for private companies with over 100 employees.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy