Minnesota State

Proposed ‘Walz Checks’ To Deliver 700 Million Dollars to Minnesotans

By Kelly Cordes
 1 day ago
We have all heard that Minnesota has a surplus of funds this year, and we wonder; what will happen to the surplus? Will it come back to us in some way? The answer might be yes. Governor Walz would like to send that money back to Minnesotans for keeping...

Are Divorce Inquiries In Minnesota Spiking Due To COVID?

We are all under some added stress because of this Worldwide pandemic. Add to that being cooped up for long periods of time with your significant other. Making matters even worse, the stress of economic issues has added even more incentive to bail out of a marriage. First, for average income people, the stress of no money can bring out the worst in people.
MINNESOTA STATE
State Issues Advisory on Bushmeat

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a warning about bushmeat. They say it is illegal to bring it into the country for sale or to eat. Bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat that comes from wild animals like cane rats, monkeys, and bats. It poses a potential risk of human infection, including the Ebola virus. Bushmeat is often smoked, dried, or salted. These processes are not sufficient to kill viruses.
MINNESOTA STATE
As Angry People Boycott Carhartt, MN Company Sees Business Boost

Duluth Trading Co. may soon see a boost in sales after Carhartt doubled down on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy. Last week, American apparel company Carhartt revealed to staff that it would be doubling down on its policy requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. This came days after the Supreme Court voted in opposition of a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine-or-testing mandate for private companies with over 100 employees.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Smallest Town in Minnesota has Zero Families

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
What are the Rules/Penalties in St. Cloud for Sidewalk Snow Removal

It's been pretty snowy so far this winter in St. Cloud. The last snowfall I went out to shovel about three times. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
